Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 12:42
    Advertisement
    100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A jaw-dropping 100 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth about $25.4 million, just landed on the world's largest exchange Binance. Not the usual pattern - lately, most big transactions have been withdrawals. But this? This is a deposit. Data from Whale Alert confirms it, and now everyone who has seen it is wondering: What’s the play here?

    Advertisement

    Usually, when a ton of crypto moves to an exchange, it means someone large is looking to sell. The opposite - pulling crypto off an exchange - tends to mean they are holding onto it. 

    Related
    Binance US Brings Back SHIB, DOGE, Cardano in USD Comeback
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 15:52
    Binance US Brings Back SHIB, DOGE, Cardano in USD Comeback
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin
    'Excellent Chart': XRP Price Earns Emotional Praise From Top Trader
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin One Answer to Fundamental Question

    So what’s happening now? Is a dump incoming? Or is this just some whale shifting funds around?

    Advertisement

    DOGE price takes hit

    The timing is not great. The beloved meme cryptocurrency has been feeling the heat lately, dropping below $0.30 for the first time since November 2024. Then, right after this massive transfer, it slipped another 0.8%. 

    Just bad luck? Maybe. But moves like this tend to shake things up - especially as over 48,000 saw the report from Whale Alert.

    Article image
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price by CoinMarketCap

    The psychology of numbers plays a role here, as round ones matter. When prices hover around key levels, traders get nervous. That is where DOGE is now - right on that line where people start making big decisions, sometimes pushing prices even more.

    Related
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $279 Million, SOL, XRP and DOGE in Spotlight
    Tue, 02/18/2025 - 13:30
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $279 Million, SOL, XRP and DOGE in Spotlight
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    So, what now? Is this a sign that DOGE is about to fall harder, or is it just an out-of-context transfer? It is hard to say. Some will see this as a warning, while others will see it as a chance to buy the dip. Either way, conjecture around Dogecoin just got a whole lot more interesting.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 12:18
    Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin as BTC Price Reclaims $97,000
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 11:43
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Gofaizen & Sherle Launches Full-Cycle CASP Licensing Service in Lithuania, Poland and Spain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin as BTC Price Reclaims $97,000
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD