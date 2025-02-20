100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A jaw-dropping 100 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth about $25.4 million, just landed on the world's largest exchange Binance. Not the usual pattern - lately, most big transactions have been withdrawals. But this? This is a deposit. Data from Whale Alert confirms it, and now everyone who has seen it is wondering: What’s the play here?

Usually, when a ton of crypto moves to an exchange, it means someone large is looking to sell. The opposite - pulling crypto off an exchange - tends to mean they are holding onto it.

So what’s happening now? Is a dump incoming? Or is this just some whale shifting funds around?

DOGE price takes hit

The timing is not great. The beloved meme cryptocurrency has been feeling the heat lately, dropping below $0.30 for the first time since November 2024. Then, right after this massive transfer, it slipped another 0.8%.

Just bad luck? Maybe. But moves like this tend to shake things up - especially as over 48,000 saw the report from Whale Alert.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price by CoinMarketCap

The psychology of numbers plays a role here, as round ones matter. When prices hover around key levels, traders get nervous. That is where DOGE is now - right on that line where people start making big decisions, sometimes pushing prices even more.

So, what now? Is this a sign that DOGE is about to fall harder, or is it just an out-of-context transfer? It is hard to say. Some will see this as a warning, while others will see it as a chance to buy the dip. Either way, conjecture around Dogecoin just got a whole lot more interesting.