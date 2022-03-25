Mavia Play-to-Earn Protocol Joins Machinations' Game Economy Health Monitoring Service

Companies
Fri, 03/25/2022 - 10:54
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Mavia, a Binance-backed MMO RPG, shares the details of its crucial partnership: its tokenomics is now audited by Machinations
Mavia Play-to-Earn Protocol Joins Machinations' Game Economy Health Monitoring Service
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Developed by Skrice Studios, Mavia, a novel MMO RPG with GameFi and NFT integrations, has scored crucial partnerships for its tokenomic architecture.

Mavia partners with Machinations Economy Health Monitoring Service: Why is this important?

According to the official announcement shared by the Mavia team, it has inked a long-term strategic partnership with Machinations, a service for game tokenomics health monitoring.

With this partnership, Mavia is undergoing a stress test to emulate various large-scale simulations for economic scenarios and testing for inflation and deflation events.

Once the testing process for Machinations is over, the website and gaming design of Mavia will receive the "Verified by Machinations" badge as a sign of 100% compliance with the strictest economic health standards.

Tristan Chaudhry, managing director of Skrice Studios, highlights that this partnership is of particular importance for the sustainability of Mavia and the security of all of its holders:

At Mavia, we are determined to create the best experience for our players. Our standards demand the best graphics, and the game economy must be sustainable long-term. We are pushing the boundaries of what it means to make a AAA quality blockchain game. We are partnering with Machinations to validate Mavia's economic health and obtain the Verified by Machinations seal.

The "Verified by Machinations" badge is set to guarantee a risk-free and profitable GameFi experience for all Mavia ecosystem participants: players, liquidity providers, NFT holders and so on.

Mavia strengthens its positions in GameFi

Mihai Gheza, co-founder and CEO of Machinations, is excited by the progress and vision of the new partner of his team:

Ever since the team at Mavia started using Machinations, we've been impressed with their commitment to delivering a perfectly balanced game economy to their fantastic community. As of today, we're excited to have them go through our Game Economy Health Monitoring process and support them in building & maintaining a healthy game economy for Heroes of Mavia.

This partnership reaffirms Mavia's focus on building a leading mainstream play-to-earn game and all-in-one GameFi ecosystem. Recently, it partnered with Tribe Gaming, a global e-sports community.

Related
Heroes of Mavia MMO Strategy Scores Partnership with Tribe Gaming

As covered by U.Today previously, Tribe Gaming also acquired a number of land plots in Mavia in the form of non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Dogecoin Starts to Recover After Shaky Last 24 Hours
03/25/2022 - 12:35
Dogecoin Starts to Recover After Shaky Last 24 Hours
Tobias LewisTobias Lewis
related image Traders Move $1.4 Billion Ethereum from Exchanges
03/25/2022 - 12:24
Traders Move $1.4 Billion Ethereum from Exchanges
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Widens Presence in European Remittance Market and 70 Countries Through Partner Bank
03/25/2022 - 12:01
Ripple Widens Presence in European Remittance Market and 70 Countries Through Partner Bank
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide