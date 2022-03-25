Mavia Play-to-Earn Protocol Joins Machinations' Game Economy Health Monitoring Service

Mavia, a Binance-backed MMO RPG, shares the details of its crucial partnership: its tokenomics is now audited by Machinations

Developed by Skrice Studios, Mavia, a novel MMO RPG with GameFi and NFT integrations, has scored crucial partnerships for its tokenomic architecture.

Mavia partners with Machinations Economy Health Monitoring Service: Why is this important?

According to the official announcement shared by the Mavia team, it has inked a long-term strategic partnership with Machinations, a service for game tokenomics health monitoring.

We are excited to be partnering with @machinationsio to further validate and solidify our in-game economy.



We are fully committed to a balanced and sustainable RUBY token model, much more to come! https://t.co/co98Xj114H — Heroes of Mavia (@MaviaGame) March 24, 2022

With this partnership, Mavia is undergoing a stress test to emulate various large-scale simulations for economic scenarios and testing for inflation and deflation events.

Once the testing process for Machinations is over, the website and gaming design of Mavia will receive the "Verified by Machinations" badge as a sign of 100% compliance with the strictest economic health standards.

Tristan Chaudhry, managing director of Skrice Studios, highlights that this partnership is of particular importance for the sustainability of Mavia and the security of all of its holders:

At Mavia, we are determined to create the best experience for our players. Our standards demand the best graphics, and the game economy must be sustainable long-term. We are pushing the boundaries of what it means to make a AAA quality blockchain game. We are partnering with Machinations to validate Mavia's economic health and obtain the Verified by Machinations seal.

The "Verified by Machinations" badge is set to guarantee a risk-free and profitable GameFi experience for all Mavia ecosystem participants: players, liquidity providers, NFT holders and so on.

Mavia strengthens its positions in GameFi

Mihai Gheza, co-founder and CEO of Machinations, is excited by the progress and vision of the new partner of his team:

Ever since the team at Mavia started using Machinations, we've been impressed with their commitment to delivering a perfectly balanced game economy to their fantastic community. As of today, we're excited to have them go through our Game Economy Health Monitoring process and support them in building & maintaining a healthy game economy for Heroes of Mavia.

This partnership reaffirms Mavia's focus on building a leading mainstream play-to-earn game and all-in-one GameFi ecosystem. Recently, it partnered with Tribe Gaming, a global e-sports community.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tribe Gaming also acquired a number of land plots in Mavia in the form of non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.