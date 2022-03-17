Heroes of Mavia MMO Strategy Scores Partnership with Tribe Gaming

Blockchain-based MMO GameFi Heroes of Mavia partners with one of the largest e-sports organizations globally, Tribe Gaming

Eccentric NFT-powered game is going to collaborate with leading e-sports community to expand its presence on the global play-to-earn market amid another wave of decentralized gaming euphoria.

Mavia is now a partner of Tribe Gaming: details

Heroes of Mavia, a blockchain-based play-to-earn massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game, announces it has entered into a partnership with Tribe Gaming, a top-tier e-sports organization.

Mavia Land Owner's Manual — Roadmap, Benefits and More!



For all of our new Mavia Land NFT owners, read more about what you can look forward to over the next few months by being a Land holder: 👇https://t.co/2o57aCGjqd pic.twitter.com/xqKF0wyw6E — Heroes of Mavia (@MaviaGame) March 5, 2022

Tribe Gaming is aiming to be the world's top e-sports platform: its team recently won the 2021 World Championship in Call of Duty: Mobile. In 2022, it is strengtheing its positions in blockchain-based gaming.

Tribe Gaming has gathered and nurtured a passionate and vibrant community: its content garners over 100 million views a month on YouTube alone.

Patrick Carney, founder and CEO at Tribe Gaming, emphasizes that the solution to join Heroes of Mavia is a crucial one for the progress of his community:

At Tribe, we've been carefully examining the right P2E project to integrate Tribe IP inside of, and collaborating with Mavia is an exciting opportunity. We’re bullish on the future of the project, and we're looking forward to seeing the continued development of Mavia as the game gets closer to launch.

Tribe Gaming acquires Legendary land plots: Why is this crucial?

Yvan Feusi, executive producer at Skrice Studios, the development studio behind the Heroes of Mavia GameFi protocol, is more than excited about the mentioned partnership:

Our team could not be happier to have Tribe as an official partner of Mavia. As we continue to push our game further into the space of competitive gaming and esports, it is essential that we work closely with seasoned veterans of this space. Not only does Tribe have the biggest content creators in the mobile gaming space, but they also have the experience and aptitude to help Mavia develop its potential to become a blockbuster blockchain gaming title.

Tribe Gaming representatives purchased the most expensive in-game land elements in Mavia - so-called Legendary Plots. Also, it will receive exclusive in-game skins and equipment.

Heroes of Mavia is backed by a clutch of top-notch VCs, including Binance Labs, Crypto.com Capital and Genblock Capital. It harnesses Ethereum (ETH) blockchain; its plot is derived from the Mavia digital game.