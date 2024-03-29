Massive USDC Inflows Spur Bullish Sentiment

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn has taken note of the largest influx of the USDC stablecoin in history.

Earlier today, a staggering $1.4 billion worth of USDC was deposited to the Coinbase exchange.

According to Maartunn, this might be a signal of strong buying pressure. Notably, such a massive USDC inflow also occurred in early 2023 when the Bitcoin price was nearing the bottom of the previous bearish cycle.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading below the make-it-or-break-it $70,000 level after dropping by nearly 2% over the past 24 hours.

More bullish predictions

According to cryptocurrency trader Ali, the largest cryptocurrency has managed to form a head-and-shoulders pattern on its 30-minute chart. As predicted by the chartist, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency could potentially surge to a new all-time high of $74,760 if it manages to eventually surpass the key resistance level at $71,580.

Satoshi Flipper, another popular cryptocurrency trader, believes that the flagship cryptocurrency could be on track to reach $80,000. As of now, Bitcoin is in the middle of a "classic retest" of the bullish flag pattern.

The current state of the market

CoinGlass data shows that the cryptocurrency market has experienced a total of $115 million worth of liquidations over the past 24 hours, with long positions accounting for the vast majority of the sum ($77 million).

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies currently stands at $2.77 trillion, down 0.43%. Bitcoin accounts for the vast majority of the sum.

The performance of the top 10 cryptocurrencies has been mostly underwhelming. BNB, however, managed to buck the bearish trend with a 4.7% uptick. XRP and Cardano have also seen minor gains (1.2% and 0.5%, respectively).