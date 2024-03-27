Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Shifts Some Capital to Gold

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Samson Mow partly diversified his portfolio from Bitcoin (BTC) to Gold
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 9:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Samson Mow has made a very important revelation as he showcased the diversification of some of his capital from the premier digital currency into Gold.

    Hedging Bitcoin bet with Gold

    Over the past few years, there has been a deep conversation and debate regarding Bitcoin and Gold supremacy. While many Bitcoin proponents have chosen between these two asset classes, Samson Mow has, until now, been silent about his views on Gold.

    The Bitcoin bull shared a picture of Ouro Portuguese Gold with a caption that suggests he bought some gold bars while on his way from the Bitcoin Atlantis conference that took place in Madeira, Portugal.

    Financial leaders like the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki are known to favor a diversified asset portfolio with a heavy Gold component.

    Gold has served as the de facto hedge against inflation and fiat devaluation for decades. With the emergence of Bitcoin, the sentiment shifted to Bitcoin, especially as its total supply is limited to 21 million unlike Gold whose supply is unlimited.

    While many community members have questioned the decision to bet on Gold considering its relative stagnancy, Samson Mow's move aligns with the general market experts’ recommendation of portfolio diversification.

    Samson Mow on Bitcoin ETF attractiveness

    One of the major catalysts behind the advocacy by Samson Mow to investors and nation-states to buy Bitcoin is the influence of spot BTC ETF products. While the United States market is thriving with massive inflows into the product over the past two months, Hong Kong is now making a move to list spot Bitcoin ETFs as well.

    In a separate post on X, Samson Mow highlighted the attractiveness of the Hong Kong version, which will allow in-kind creates that will see investors make their redemption with the underlying physical Bitcoin.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

