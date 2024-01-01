Advertisement
Massive 800 Million XRP Returned to Escrow by Ripple: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP move back to Ripple escrow was done in two transactions
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 13:59
According to Whale Alert reporting, Ripple sent back 800 million XRP, worth about $492.5 million, to its escrow system after unlocking 1 billion XRP, worth about $610 million, on Jan. 1, 2024. This action is part of Ripple's monthly routine of releasing and relocking a fixed amount of XRP from its escrow.

Per crypto data tracker Whale Alert, the XRP move back to the Ripple escrow was done in two transactions.

In the first transaction, Ripple relocked 500,000,000 XRP worth $308,354,921 in its escrow. The second transaction returned to Ripple escrow was 300,000,000 XRP valued at $184,222,995. This comes after Ripple performed its monthly unlock of XRP tokens from its escrow.

The Ripple escrow system was launched in December 2017 to ensure predictability and stability of the XRP market. This escrow mechanism is planned to last until all 55 billion XRP have been released.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.62, down 0.21% in the last 24 hours, and had a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, making it the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

#XRP News #Ripple News
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

