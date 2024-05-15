Advertisement
    Major Bullish Statement About Shibarium Coins Issued by SHIB Team Rep

    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive has revealed when she expects altcoin season to start
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 15:14
    The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has taken to her account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to issue an announcement about the SHIB, BONE and LEASH price behavior she expects to see during a hypothetical approaching altcoin season.

    She explained, for crypto beginners, what an alt season is and revealed the main drivers that cause it to happen. Lucie believes that it is “a fantastic opportunity” for Shibarium, its main coins SHIB, BONE and LEASH, and for the Shib army as well.

    Alt season explained to SHIB army

    Lucie explained that an alt season is “an exciting period when alternative crypto often outperform Bitcoin.” This is when a profit shift begins to happen, she said, and money from Bitcoin begins to flow into altcoins, including SHIB, BONE, SHEB and LEASH, which belong to the Shibarium ecosystem. It will push their value up quite significantly.

    As it happens, the unique features of Shibarium can attract the attention of a wider cryptocurrency community and its adoption would enhance the ecosystem. A higher trading volume of Shibarium tokens would ensure an increase in liquidity, and trading these tokens would become easier.

    Lucie assured the community that an alt season is not only about taking profits off the table, but it is also “a chance to showcase #Shibarium’s potential and cement its place in the crypto world.”

    Here's when Lucie expects alt season to happen

    Lucie of Shiba Inu described several prerequisites for the arrival of an altcoin season. The first one is that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, would start going up, luring multiple investors as it does so. Hence, BTC attracts all the attention on the market and scoops all the investment money up.

    Once investors holding Bitcoin see it surging to new highs, they begin to sell to lock in profits. Afterwards, having withdrawn money from the paramount crypto, they begin to invest it into altcoins – they are cheaper to get and promise bigger potential profits. They also begin to look for a cryptocurrency with major potential in the near future. Altcoin prices begin to surge, surpassing Bitcoin’s growth.

    This boosts hype on the market: “The excitement brings in even more investors, pushing altcoin prices higher.”

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
