    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Completes Its Hard Fork: Details

    Alex Dovbnya
    The hard fork has brought transformative changes to Shibarium
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 5:54
    Shibarium, the layer-2 solution of Shiba Inu, has completed its hard fork, according to a recent announcement. 

    The new hard fork is supposed to bring "blazing-fast" transactions as well as "predictable" gas fees. 

    A hard fork refers to a major software upgrade that splits a certain blockchain network into two separate chains. It is meant to implement major changes that are not backward-compatible. 

    Last month, the Shiba Inu team stated that the hard fork was necessary in order to unlock "next-level capabilities" on the Shiba Inu network. The transformative upgrade was necessary in order to deliver new value and simplify engagement with the help of the Shibarium blockchain.

    The hard fork is supposed to be the response of Shiba Inu developers to community requests. Improving usability and performance were top-of-the-mind issues for the users of the popular layer-2 solution. 

    According to Shiba Inu's team, the new upgrade is supposed to ensure that the platform remains "affordable and accessible."

    Security was also one of the main issues during the implementation of the hard fork. The hotly-anticipated upgrade is supposed to make the platform much more secure and robust. 

    The developers have engaged users to provide feedback on the new hard fork, since it is crucial for fixing some possible issues. "As we roll out these updates, your insights and engagement will help shape the ongoing evolution of Shibarium," the team said. 

    The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up 6.2% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
