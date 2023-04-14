Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for April 14

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers are not going to give up as most of the coins keep trading in the green zone.

LTC/USD

The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has risen by 2.70% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) has set the local resistance at $98.72. There are low chances of seeing any sharp moves until the end of the day as the altcoin has passed most of its ATR.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $96-$98 is the more likely scenario.

On the daily chart, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $98.72. If the bar closure happens far from this mark, there is a chance of seeing a local correction to the nearest support at $95.98. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the next week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) is slowly approaching the resistance at $102.53. Currently, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the vital $100 mark, the accumulated energy can be enough for a blast to the $110-$120 zone.

Litecoin is trading at $96.51 at press time.