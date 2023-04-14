Original U.Today article

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for April 14

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 14:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect price blast of Litecoin (LTC) shortly?
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for April 14
Buyers are not going to give up as most of the coins keep trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

LTC/USD

The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has risen by 2.70% over the last 24 hours.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) has set the local resistance at $98.72. There are low chances of seeing any sharp moves until the end of the day as the altcoin has passed most of its ATR.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $96-$98 is the more likely scenario.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $98.72. If the bar closure happens far from this mark, there is a chance of seeing a local correction to the nearest support at $95.98. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the next week.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) is slowly approaching the resistance at $102.53. Currently, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the vital $100 mark, the accumulated energy can be enough for a blast to the $110-$120 zone.

Litecoin is trading at $96.51 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

