BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 13

Original U.Today article

Which coins have come back to midterm rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers have turned out to be more powerful than buyers today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.64% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new local peak at $30,614. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the closest resistance level at $30,575. If the closure happens near it, growth may continue to the $31,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,369 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.32%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has broken the resistance at $1,942. Currently, one should focus on the closure. If it happens near the $2,000 mark, the energy is supposed to be enough for a continued upward move to the $2,100 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,994 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is less of a gainer than Ethereum (ETH), rising by 1.19%.

A slight rise of XRP has not affected the general technical position on the daily chart. The volume remains low, which means that the altcoin is not ready for a sharp move. Traders can think about a midterm rise only if the rate fixes above the $0.54 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.5106 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is no exception to the rule, going up by 2.80%.

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is trying to fix above the resistance at $0.4093. If the bar closure happens above that mark, the accumulated energy can be enough for ongoing growth to the $0.41-$0.42 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.412 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above yesterday's peak at $323.3, the upward move may continue to the $330 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $323.8 at press time.