BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 13

Buyers have turned out to be more powerful than buyers today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.64% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new local peak at $30,614. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the closest resistance level at $30,575. If the closure happens near it, growth may continue to the $31,000 zone.
Bitcoin is trading at $30,369 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.32%.
On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has broken the resistance at $1,942. Currently, one should focus on the closure. If it happens near the $2,000 mark, the energy is supposed to be enough for a continued upward move to the $2,100 zone.
Ethereum is trading at $1,994 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is less of a gainer than Ethereum (ETH), rising by 1.19%.
A slight rise of XRP has not affected the general technical position on the daily chart. The volume remains low, which means that the altcoin is not ready for a sharp move. Traders can think about a midterm rise only if the rate fixes above the $0.54 mark.
XRP is trading at $0.5106 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is no exception to the rule, going up by 2.80%.
The rate of Cardano (ADA) is trying to fix above the resistance at $0.4093. If the bar closure happens above that mark, the accumulated energy can be enough for ongoing growth to the $0.41-$0.42 zone.
ADA is trading at $0.412 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above yesterday's peak at $323.3, the upward move may continue to the $330 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.
BNB is trading at $323.8 at press time.