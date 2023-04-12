Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 12

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sellers have again turned out to be more powerful than buyers, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 2.53%.

On the hourly time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $321.3. If the closure happens close to the support at $317 and with no long wicks, traders may expect a sharp drop to the $314-$316 area tomorrow.

Today's drop has not affected the general technical picture on the bigger chart. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, sideways trading in the narrow range of $315-$325 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the crucial zone of $300. Until the rate is above that mark, bulls control the situation on the market. However, BNB might not be ready for growth from the current levels.

Likewise, the ongoing consolidation in the area of $300-$340 is a more likely scenario until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $319.4 at press time.