ENG
RU

Lindsay Lohan Tweets About Sending Bitcoin to the Moon While BTC Crashes Five Percent

News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 14:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
It's official, cryptocurrency bulls: Lindsay Lohan is sending Bitcoin to the moon
Lindsay Lohan Tweets About Sending Bitcoin to the Moon While BTC Crashes Five Percent
Cover image via www.facebook.com

Former-Disney-darling-turned-tabloid-sensation Lindsay Lohan is going viral after tweeting about sending Bitcoin "to the moon."

6398_1
Image by @lindsaylohan

For the uninitiated, she mentioned one of the most popular slang terms in the cryptocurrency community to her 8.4 million followers.

In January, the "Mean Girls" star made a lot of noise after recording a hilarious paid video via Cameo, in which she makes bullish cryptocurrency predictions:

I'm just here to say that Ethereum is going to $10,000 and Bitcoin is going to $100,000. Enjoy a prosperous 2021 and I hope you all get to drive your Lambos to the moon.

This time, it is safe to assume that Lohan is turning into a genuine Bitcoin fan, taking note of its record-breaking run to over $48,000almost halfway to her target.

Related
Northman Trader's Sven Henrich Says Bitcoin Could Collapse to $6,400

Bitcoin drops almost five percent

Shortly after Lohan’s tweet, Bitcoin dropped over five percent to an intraday low of $44,526. While there is clearly no link between the two events, this did not prevent many from cracking jokes about the infamous actress crashing the market.

6398_2
Image by @officiallykeith

Excessive attention from celebrities is commonly perceived as a bearish sign in the cryptocurrency community since it indicates that exuberance is going through the roof.

For instance, pop singer Katy Perry showing off her "crypto claws" on Instagram back in January 2018 infamously marked the top of the previous run.

Despite trading 125 percent higher compared to December 2017, Bitcoin is nowhere near reaching the same level of interest, according to Google Trends data.

6398_3
Image by trends.google.com
#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image After Rally to $1,600, Open Interest on Ethereum Futures Hits New All-Time High
News
02/03/2021 - 19:44

After Rally to $1,600, Open Interest on Ethereum Futures Hits New All-Time High
Alex Dovbnya
article image Cardano (ADA) Price Smashes $0.50 Level: Possible Reasons for the Pump
News
02/05/2021 - 09:56

Cardano (ADA) Price Smashes $0.50 Level: Possible Reasons for the Pump
Vladislav Sopov
article image Whales Shift Whopping 330,000 ETH After Ethereum Hit New ATH of $1,756
News
02/06/2021 - 09:09

Whales Shift Whopping 330,000 ETH After Ethereum Hit New ATH of $1,756
Yuri Molchan