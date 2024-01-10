Advertisement
AD

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Peter Brandt has joined fake Bitcoin ETF hype train
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 10:58
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A fake Bitcoin ETF announcement led to a sudden surge in Bitcoin's price to $48,000, which just as quickly plummeted to $45,000 as the truth came to light. Peter Brandt shared a chart with a yet unseen "pattern" dedicated to SEC Chair Gery Gensler.

Advertisement

Brandt's chart, humorously labeled "The Gensler Grunt," shows a stark candlestick formation that characterizes the wild event. The pattern indicates a significant sell-off following the peak, as traders realized the ETF approval announcement was a hoax. What stands out in Brandt's analysis is the market's knee-jerk reaction to the news, and the following correction aligns with the classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" behavior.

From a technical standpoint, the chart reflects local strengths and weaknesses of Bitcoin. Before the surge, Bitcoin was showing a consolidation pattern, trading sideways as the market sought direction. The abrupt spike, followed by an equally rapid decline, illustrates the fragility of the current market sentiment, heavily influenced by news and rumors.

The "pattern" depicted by Brandt can be seen as a short-term bullish trap, where early buyers anticipating a positive outcome from the fake news were caught off guard by the sudden reversal. This could indicate weakness on the market, as there was not enough bullish momentum to maintain higher price levels once the fake announcement was debunked.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

What this chart and Brandt's interpretation suggest is that Bitcoin is yet to be truly tested. The quick recovery from the dip shows resilience, but the inability to hold onto the gains suggests caution. Traders should be wary of the market's current sensitivity to news, which could lead to overreactions in both directions.

Despite the joking nature of the tweet, it accurately reflects the entire situation and how it was resolved. However, investors and traders should view the provided chart with a bit of irony and avoid making any serious investment decisions based on it.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
2024/01/10 11:33
XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
2024/01/10 11:33
Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple CTO Jests at SEC After Regulator Loses Twitter Handle to Hackers
2024/01/10 11:33
Ripple CTO Jests at SEC After Regulator Loses Twitter Handle to Hackers
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
B2Core V4 is Here with More Integrations and Elevated Customer Experience
Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Show all