    $656 Million in BTC Scooped in One Go, Who’s Buying?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 20:10
    BTC notes notable price surge amid increased whale activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the crypto market sees renewed optimism amid the major price rally witnessed on Wednesday, August 23, on-chain monitoring firm Whale Alert has spotted a massive Bitcoin buy activity from an anonymous whale.

    According to data provided by the source, a massive 5,400 BTC worth over $656 million has been pulled out of the top-rated cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in what appears to be a buying spree from an institution.

    Bitcoin whales still active

    The massive Bitcoin withdrawal from the exchange has sparked discussions across the crypto community as it marks a bullish signal for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

    HOT Stories
    $1 Billion Ethereum Success Explained, Not Too Late to Buy XRP: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Nears Key Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple CEO Not Sure Where XRP Army Comes From, Novogratz Says
    Bitcoin Bull Flag Confirmation Spotted as Dominance Slips 6%

    Although there are suggestions that the transfer might be a mere redistribution of a portfolio by an institution, market watchers have expressed confidence that the move is beyond a mere redistribution and is bullish for BTC holders.

    As such, commentators have suggested that the transaction is an actual buy activity from a high-profile investor or an institutional investor, as large amounts of BTC moving from exchanges to private wallets are pointers to major buy activities from whales.

    While the transaction came at a time when Bitcoin was trading around $121,000, the substantial BTC transaction suggests institutional accumulation or long-term cold storage by a major holder.

    While the BTC accumulation trend among large holders has continued to persist, the massive 5,400 BTC withdrawal identified today stands as one part of a larger trend as whale activity in the Bitcoin market continues to increase. However, the last 24 hours have seen large transaction volume on Bitcoin decline notably by 6.88%.

    While whales appear to be less active in the past day, the few whale transactions spotted appear to be an attempt to accumulate the asset, suggesting increased confidence among large holders. This is also evident in the consistent inflows recorded by the Bitcoin ETFs.

    Although it is still uncertain if the massive BTC withdrawal will impact BTC’s price potential in the near term, investors are optimistic that the move would fuel a potential upsurge for Bitcoin’s price, which could lead to the next price breakout and a new all-time high.

    #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
