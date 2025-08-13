XRP Price Prediction for August 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is again mainly bullish after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 4.58% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has failed to fix above the resistance of $3.2939.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $3.25 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is more bullish. If bulls' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $3.40-$3.50 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $3.33 level. If the weekly candle closes above it, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing rise to the $3.66 resistance.

XRP is trading at $3.2817 at press time.