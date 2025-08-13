Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 12:02
    How far can rise of XRP continue?
    XRP Price Prediction for August 13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is again mainly bullish after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 4.58% over the past day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has failed to fix above the resistance of $3.2939. 

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $3.25 zone.

    On the longer time frame, the picture is more bullish. If bulls' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a price blast to the $3.40-$3.50 range.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $3.33 level. If the weekly candle closes above it, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing rise to the $3.66 resistance.

    XRP is trading at $3.2817 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
