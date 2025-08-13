Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Key Metric Explodes 78,273% in Day: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 11:08
    Shiba Inu enjoying renewed bullish momentum in altcoins
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Explodes 78,273% in Day: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has seen an uptick in key metrics in the last 24 hours as bulls make a return to the market.

    Advertisement

    Crypto markets saw gains as traders reacted to Fed expectations and increased ETF inflows into Ethereum. The price of the second-largest cryptocurrency rose nearly 30%, and the bulk of other cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, followed suit.

    Altcoins rose further late Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the Federal Reserve should weigh a 50-basis-point rate cut at its upcoming September meeting.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    $7 Million Worth of BTC Drained in Satoshi Token Price Manipulation Exploit
    Failed Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Critical, XRP Symmetrical Triangle Explosion? Ethereum (ETH) Dominance Brings $5,000
    Bitcoiners Slam ETH Uberbull Tom Lee for Fundraising with BTC Logo

    The Shiba Inu price surged 8% in the last 24 hours, extending its rebound from Monday's low of $0.00001271. The rally exceeded the 200-day SMA at $0.00001355 to reach $0.00001398 in early Wednesday session.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 14:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses 784% Growth in Key On-Chain Metric: What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Around press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001398, with trading volume increasing 27% in the last 24 hours to $330 million, as traders sought to profit from the recent market volatility. The SHIB price has risen 15% over the past seven days.

    With a return of bullish sentiment to the market, Shiba Inu has seen a staggering increase in its burn rate, with millions of SHIB sent to dead wallets.

    Shiba Inu burn rate surges 78,273.79%

    Shiba Inu is benefiting from renewed bullish momentum on the crypto market, which is reflected in an increase in the burn rate.

    According to data from Shibburn, a total of 87,958,122 SHIB have been burned in the last 24 hours, marking a burn rate increase of 78,273.79%. This has contributed to over 100 million SHIB burned on a weekly basis.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 10:29
    +12,887.11% for Shiba Inu (SHIB)? This Metric Raises Eyebrows
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In the last seven days, according to Shibburn, a total of 101,629,497 SHIB has been burned, marking a 637.92% surge in burn rate.

    As Shiba Inu price achieves a critical breakout past the 200-day SMA, which capped its price since late July, eyes are on a sustained breach past $0.000014 with the potential to reach $0.000016 and $0.000018 if achieved.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 10:04
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 9:51
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 30% in Volume as Bulls Get Activated
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika Core Contributor dWallet Labs Reveals REFHE: First FHE Scheme That Works Like a Real CPU
    Ethereum-Based Meme Coin ‘Pepeto’ Nears Stage 9, Raises Over $6.09M in Presale
    Grow London, London Stock Exchange & The Global City partner with London FinTech Summit to connect global finance capitals and drive cross-border collaboration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Key Metric Explodes 78,273% in Day: Details
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 30% in Volume as Bulls Get Activated
    Show all