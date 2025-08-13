Shiba Inu Key Metric Explodes 78,273% in Day: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has seen an uptick in key metrics in the last 24 hours as bulls make a return to the market.

Advertisement

Crypto markets saw gains as traders reacted to Fed expectations and increased ETF inflows into Ethereum. The price of the second-largest cryptocurrency rose nearly 30%, and the bulk of other cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, followed suit.

Altcoins rose further late Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the Federal Reserve should weigh a 50-basis-point rate cut at its upcoming September meeting.

The Shiba Inu price surged 8% in the last 24 hours, extending its rebound from Monday's low of $0.00001271. The rally exceeded the 200-day SMA at $0.00001355 to reach $0.00001398 in early Wednesday session.

Advertisement

Around press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001398, with trading volume increasing 27% in the last 24 hours to $330 million, as traders sought to profit from the recent market volatility. The SHIB price has risen 15% over the past seven days.

With a return of bullish sentiment to the market, Shiba Inu has seen a staggering increase in its burn rate, with millions of SHIB sent to dead wallets.

Shiba Inu burn rate surges 78,273.79%

Shiba Inu is benefiting from renewed bullish momentum on the crypto market, which is reflected in an increase in the burn rate.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001355 (1hr 0.20% ▲ | 24hr 4.45% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,982,436,176 (4.56% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,247,818,694,467



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 87,958,122 (78273.79% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 101,629,497 (637.92% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 13, 2025

According to data from Shibburn, a total of 87,958,122 SHIB have been burned in the last 24 hours, marking a burn rate increase of 78,273.79%. This has contributed to over 100 million SHIB burned on a weekly basis.

In the last seven days, according to Shibburn, a total of 101,629,497 SHIB has been burned, marking a 637.92% surge in burn rate.

As Shiba Inu price achieves a critical breakout past the 200-day SMA, which capped its price since late July, eyes are on a sustained breach past $0.000014 with the potential to reach $0.000016 and $0.000018 if achieved.