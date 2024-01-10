Advertisement
AD

SEC's X Account Hack: What It Means for Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
With X account of SEC compromised, will it still approve spot Bitcoin ETF?
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 9:26
SEC's X Account Hack: What It Means for Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The financial world was rattled on Jan. 9 when the official X account of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was hacked to post fake news about the approval of a spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund. This development has raised fresh concerns about whether the market regulator will go ahead with its plans to approve the product as anticipated by the community.

Advertisement

Related
Bitcoin ETF Race Remains in Line With BlackRock's Updated Filing

What comes next?

Hacks of high-profile government accounts on popular social media platforms like X are not uncommon. As confirmed by the market regulator, it has launched an investigation into the attack, with plans to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

With trust in the SEC's X account now compromised, it remains uncertain whether today’s projected timeline for spot Bitcoin ETF approval is still feasible. However, Fox Business Network’s Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino noted that, based on precedent, it would be quite rare for the market regulator to get as far as the stage it is in with Bitcoin ETF applications and deny the proposals altogether.

In line with the hack, many in the crypto ecosystem are nursing the idea of a conspiracy theory, noting that the accident might have been orchestrated so that there would be new grounds for denial of the spot Bitcoin ETF application. While this school of thought will be substantiated in the launched investigation, the expectation is that the approval will proceed as planned.

Related
Peter Schiff Labels Bitcoin ETFs as Speculative Casinos

Bitcoin lying in wait for rally

The Bitcoin price temporarily rallied above $47,890 following the fake news of the approvals. The coin has dropped and is now changing hands for $45,859.90, down 2.07% in the past 24 hours. The digital currency is likely to see its major breakout moment if an officially certified update about the spot Bitcoin ETF approval is issued.

One of the core projections for a Bitcoin price surge came from Samson Mow, who foresees a $1,000,000 price tag in the long term.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Peter Schiff Releases Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning That Might Make Sense
2024/01/10 09:24
Peter Schiff Releases Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning That Might Make Sense
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
2024/01/10 09:24
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Wants to Revolutionize Digital Identity
2024/01/10 09:24
Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Wants to Revolutionize Digital Identity
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

B2Core V4 is Here with More Integrations and Elevated Customer Experience
Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Memeinator Presale Smashes Past $3M Mark as Crypto Market Rallies
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SEC's X Account Hack: What It Means for Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval
Peter Schiff Releases Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning That Might Make Sense
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
Show all