'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

Gamza Khanzadaev
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki shares epic BTC price prediction amid confusion over Bitcoin ETF approval
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 8:02
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a stunning turn of events, the SEC's official X account faced a security breach on Tuesday. An unauthorized post claimed that the agency had greenlit the launch of the spot Bitcoin ETF. However, SEC Chair Gary Gensler swiftly clarified that the agency had not approved any such ETFs, and the misleading post, now deleted, originated from an unauthorized user.

Notably, Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," reacted to the news with significant commentary. Expressing enthusiasm for the prospect of a Bitcoin ETF, Kiyosaki highlighted his satisfaction with having invested in Bitcoin years ago. He boldly predicted a surge in Bitcoin's value to $150,000 shortly. 

Kiyosaki also foresaw a bullish trajectory for gold, attributing it to central banks' accumulating and holding the precious metal. In contrast, he anticipated a decline in silver prices as some sellers might liquidate their holdings to meet financial obligations amid rising inflation.

Interestingly, Kiyosaki's optimistic outlook took a more cautious tone, suggesting a potential silver market crash. Despite the uncertainty, he declared it as a buying opportunity for silver stackers. 

Notably, Kiyosaki had earlier made even bolder forecasts, speculating that Bitcoin's price could soar to an unprecedented $1 million.

Hack or misstep?

Against the backdrop of this unexpected drama, the crypto industry is abuzz with speculation, questioning whether the compromised SEC tweet was the result of a hack or a mere mistake in post-dating. With the decision on the Bitcoin ETF looming, today's developments add an intriguing layer to an already tense situation, creating anticipation for the imminent resolution of this saga.

