Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Not Sure Where XRP Army Comes From, Novogratz Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 15:21
    XRP could be potentially viewed as a store of value for its holders, according to Mike Novogratz
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Not Sure Where XRP Army Comes From, Novogratz Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    During a recent podcast appearance, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz revealed that Brad Garlinghouse had told him that he did not know where the "XRP Army" actually came from. 

    "Brad Garlinghouse has done an amazing job of creating… and I asked him a few times, I think, ‘Where does this XRP army come from?’ And he said, ‘I’m not even sure.’ Like, they care about this," Novogratz said. 

    "An injustice" 

    Novogratz also had some words of praise for pro-XRP advocate John Deaton, who rose to prominence during the lawsuit saga. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Not Sure Where XRP Army Comes From, Novogratz Says
    Bitcoin Bull Flag Confirmation Spotted as Dominance Slips 6%
    Ethereum (ETH) Could Hit $25,000 by 2028, Predicts Standard Chartered
    $7 Million Worth of BTC Drained in Satoshi Token Price Manipulation Exploit

    "I mean, when they went through that lawsuit… John Deaton… that guy was literally tweeting nine times a day, fighting this case in court," he said.

    Advertisement

    "This was part of his community, and he thought this was an injustice done to his community," Novogratz added. 

    After the SEC took Ripple in December 2020, Deaton filed an amicus curiae (“friend of the court”) motion on behalf of tens of thousands of XRP holders. He argued that the agency's actions were harmful to ordinary investors.

    Store of value 

    Novogratz argues that XRP can be viewed as a store of value since people store their wealth in the token. 

    "XRP is still the number three token that people care about. And when I say care about it, they are choosing to take their hard-earned dollars… and they’re storing that value in a community," he stressed. 

    Former XRP skeptic

    Novogratz used to be an XRP skeptic. He previously criticized it due to centralization concerns and the alleged lack of utility. 

    However, in 2023, he admitted that he was wrong about the token, which remains among the biggest altcoins by market cap. 

    Earlier this year, he also stated that he believes that people should be allowed to buy the token. 

    #XRP News #Brad Garlinghouse #Mike Novogratz #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 15:22
    $247,764,368 in Ethereum to Disappear Once $5,000 ETH Becomes Reality
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 13, 2025 - 15:04
    Dogecoin (DOGE) up 25.5% as XRP Rockets 16.2% in This Week's Altcoin Rally
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    OpenServ and LunarCrush turning 50 million posts an hour into AI apps
    BTCC Exchange Announces First Sports Sponsorship with NBA’s Jaren Jackson Jr.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $247,764,368 in Ethereum to Disappear Once $5,000 ETH Becomes Reality
    Ripple CEO Not Sure Where XRP Army Comes From, Novogratz Says
    Dogecoin (DOGE) up 25.5% as XRP Rockets 16.2% in This Week's Altcoin Rally
    Show all