Ripple CTO Shares Hilariously Bad Phishing Email

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has revealed a fake email stating that someone had gained unauthorized access to his account.

A screenshot shared by Schwartz shows a "New login alert for your account" from X. The account was accessed from Vienna, Austria, on an EdgeMobile on an Android device.

Schwartz has humorously suggested that he needs to change his "passwoard" on the X social media network, pointing to the hilarious spelling mistake in the low-quality phishing email.

This wasn't me. I guess I better change my "Twitter" "passwoard". pic.twitter.com/Hy06xzlA69 — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 13, 2025

"Where are all the good scammers? They can’t even spear phish correctly," one user commented in response to Schwartz's post.

The official X account of the extremely tech-savvy Ripple executive has never been hacked.

Last August, however, Schwartz issued a scam warning about bad actors promoting a bogus social media account that impersonated him.

Earlier this year, Arthur Britto, Ripple's enigmatic co-founder, suddenly re-emerged on social media. However, Schwartz confirmed that the account was not actually hacked after plenty of speculation within the community.

How not to fall victim to phishing emails

In order not to fall victim to phishing emails, it is recommended to always carefully check the sender's email. Bogus emails use seemingly official addresses that always end up having small differences.

Of course, poor spelling (like in the case with Schwartz) is a glaring telltale sign that you are dealing with scammers. Major corporations are not going to encourage you to change your "passwoard."

One should also refrain from clicking on suspicious links in these emails.