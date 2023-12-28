Advertisement
AD

Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum jumped to high of $2,448 in today's trading
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 16:15
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a new tweet, veteran trader Peter Brandt corrects the erroneous assumption of an ascending triangle trend on the Ethereum (ETH) chart.

Advertisement

Some chartists, particularly novice ones, assume that an intriguing pattern found for Ethereum is an ascending triangle, which is not the case, according to Brandt.

It should be borne in mind that market analysts rely on a variety of technical indicators to forecast future trends, one of which is the widely used ascending triangle chart pattern.

An ascending triangle emerges when the price consolidates between a rising trendline support and a horizontal trendline resistance.

Typically, the pattern develops during long-term uptrends or downtrends. Most technical experts regard it as a "continuation pattern," implying that the overall market trend will most likely restart.

Instead, Brandt highlights a wedge pattern on the Ethereum price chart, which is defined by converging trend lines connecting the corresponding highs and lows of a price series.

A wedge, on the other hand, frequently predicts a price reversal. According to Brandt, the correct starting point for this intriguing pattern was the August 2022 high, and not the April 2022 high. Brandt adds that the April 2022 price action was rather part of the preceding bear trend.

Related
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price

Ethereum jumped to a high of $2,448 in today's trading, its highest level since May 2022. At the time of writing, ETH had slightly retreated from this high, albeit still up in the last 24 hours. ETH was up by 1.47% in the last 24 hours to $2,364, per CoinMarketCap data.

If the bulls keep pushing, Ethereum might reach $3,000. A breach below $2,200, on the other hand, may cause the price of ETH to fall to lower levels. As a result, the bulls must continue to defend this level, as a dip below it may trigger a further downturn to $1,900 and perhaps $1,750.

#Ethereum News #Peter Brandt #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/28 16:17
SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks
2023/12/28 16:17
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price to Hit $10,000, Lark Davis Believes
2023/12/28 16:17
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Hit $10,000, Lark Davis Believes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Step Into the Future of Crypto at the Crypto Vision Conference 2024 in Makati!
BoneX Margin Makes History By Being The First Platform To Provide 20% Cash Back
RepubliK Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Web3 Security in Social Media
Metaverse Onlife Zone (MOZ) Gears Up for IEO on Koinpark: Redefining Precision in Virtual Synchronization
Don't Just Trade, Thrive: Unlocking the KoinBay Advantage
World K-Pop Center's Grand Event on December 29: "Click the Star in Seoul" Unveiling KPC's Global Vision
Three New Products Unveiled By RENEC Blockchain, Opening Up Profitable Investing Opportunities
Swych Finance Releases the Next Generation of Decentralized Perpetual Exchanges
Clock Ticking: 6 Hours Left in MetaWin's Thrilling $1 Million USDC Prize Race
Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Completes $13.5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT
Show all
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB on Verge of Gaining Another Zero, MicroStrategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase, XRP and ADA Score Major New Listing on Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Hit $10,000, Lark Davis Believes
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 28
Ethereum (ETH) $3,600 Target Indicated by Top Trader
Ark Invest Exits GBTC Completely Before Bitcoin ETF Goes Live
Shibarium About to Score Ground-Breaking Utility Milestone, See Details
Massive Solana (SOL) Whale Movements Amid 80% Monthly Price Upswing
New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance
Show all
Advertisement
AD