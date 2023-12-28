Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Intriguing Trend on Ethereum (ETH)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a new tweet, veteran trader Peter Brandt corrects the erroneous assumption of an ascending triangle trend on the Ethereum (ETH) chart.

Some chartists, particularly novice ones, assume that an intriguing pattern found for Ethereum is an ascending triangle, which is not the case, according to Brandt.

It should be borne in mind that market analysts rely on a variety of technical indicators to forecast future trends, one of which is the widely used ascending triangle chart pattern.

An ascending triangle emerges when the price consolidates between a rising trendline support and a horizontal trendline resistance.

1/

Insight into charting

Many youngstas in noobersville have insisted that the pattern in $ETH is an ascending triangle

It is not so.

The correct starting point for this pattern was Aug 2022 high, NOT Apr 2022 high. Apr '22 price action was part of preceding bear trend pic.twitter.com/yFvPj2ul3n — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 28, 2023

Typically, the pattern develops during long-term uptrends or downtrends. Most technical experts regard it as a "continuation pattern," implying that the overall market trend will most likely restart.

Instead, Brandt highlights a wedge pattern on the Ethereum price chart, which is defined by converging trend lines connecting the corresponding highs and lows of a price series.

A wedge, on the other hand, frequently predicts a price reversal. According to Brandt, the correct starting point for this intriguing pattern was the August 2022 high, and not the April 2022 high. Brandt adds that the April 2022 price action was rather part of the preceding bear trend.

Ethereum jumped to a high of $2,448 in today's trading, its highest level since May 2022. At the time of writing, ETH had slightly retreated from this high, albeit still up in the last 24 hours. ETH was up by 1.47% in the last 24 hours to $2,364, per CoinMarketCap data.

If the bulls keep pushing, Ethereum might reach $3,000. A breach below $2,200, on the other hand, may cause the price of ETH to fall to lower levels. As a result, the bulls must continue to defend this level, as a dip below it may trigger a further downturn to $1,900 and perhaps $1,750.