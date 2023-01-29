Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Urges Community to Keep Popcorn Ready

As the launch date inches closer, the Shiba Inu community is patiently awaiting further updates from the development team

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently sent a cryptic update on the upcoming launch of Shibarium, the highly-anticipated layer-2 network. In a recent Telegram message, Kusama urges users to "keep popcorn on the ready". The message has sparked speculation among the Shiba Inu community that the launch of Shibarium could be taking place soon.

As reported by U.Today, the chief architect of Shiba Inu also recently issued another mysterious statement regarding the impending release of Shibarium, mentioning a "heart-shaped box" in his Twitter status message.

The speculation about the launch date being on Valentine's Day has added more thrill to the launch, and the community eagerly anticipates seeing what Kusama and his team have prepared for them.

As the launch date approaches, the Shiba Inu community is waiting for further announcements from the development squad.

Ads Ads

Shibarium is an exciting development for the SHIB community and could have a significant impact on the adoption and use of the token due to the layer-2 solution's ability to provide faster and cheaper transactions.

As reported by U.Today , the Shiba Inu developers recently gave a sneak peek of Shibarium. It is a layer 2 network that aims to address the issues of scalability, speed, and cost.

Shiba Inu, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, took the crypto world by storm in late 2021. The token, which was created as a parody of the popular Dogecoin, saw its value skyrocket thanks to its growing popularity among retail investors. The token has a dedicated following of investors and enthusiasts who have helped to drive its adoption and promote its use. This has led to a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications and services.

Despite losing the majority of its value, SHIB remains among the top altcoins by market cap.