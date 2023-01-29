Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Speculating About Shibarium Release Date

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently provided a cryptic update on the upcoming launch of Shibarium, the highly-anticipated layer-2 network.

In his Twitter status message, Kusama wrote that he is "tending the Pine Tree of Life. Quickly learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart-shaped box with a bow."

This statement has sparked speculation among the Shiba Inu community that the launch of Shibarium could be taking place on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, due to the mention of a "heart-shaped box."

While Kusama did not confirm or deny the rumors, the community is eagerly awaiting further updates from the development team.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu developers recently offered a first look at Shibarium. It is a layer 2 network that aims to solve the issues of scalability, speed, and expense in the Ethereum blockchain. The network's gas fees are expected to be lower than the current fees on the Ethereum mainnet.

The project is expected to focus on metaverse and gaming applications and will be a cheap settlement for decentralized applications. The launch of Shibarium could contribute to the growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which currently has three tokens with a combined market capitalization of over $5 billion.

The validators on Shibarium will be limited to 100 slots and will be required to stake a minimum of 10,000 BONE tokens. A TREAT token will also be launched to incentivize liquidity pools on the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange.

As the launch date draws near, the Shiba Inu community is eagerly awaiting further updates from the development team.

The speculation about the launch date being on Valentine's Day has added an extra layer of excitement to the launch, and the community is looking forward to seeing what Kusama and his team have in store for Shibarium.