Latest Bitcoin Price Rally Needs to See “Follow-Through”: John Bollinger

News
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 17:58
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin bulls need to try harder in order to avoid a painful correction, according to John Bollinger
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The Bitcoin price needs to see “follow-through” in order to continue pushing higher, says legendary trader John Bollinger in his latest tweet

Otherwise, the flagship cryptocurrency will be in serious danger of facing a major correction.

Related
Here’s Real Reason Why Bitcoin Price Remains in Limbo

Not out of the woods  

The Bollinger Bands (BBs) creator presumes that Bitcoin’s recent uptick that pushed it above the $9,400 for the first time in more than a week could end up being a “head fake”: 

"Now we need to see follow through or we'll be setup for real trouble, a Head Fake." 

The term is used to describe a scenario when the price action of a certain asset suddenly changes its direction, trapping some traders on the wrong side of the market.

If today’s uptick, which Bollinger claims is the “the first lift” of the impending BB squeeze, turns out to be nothing more than a flash in the pan, this would create a very unfavorable setup for the bulls.

At press time, the leading cryptocurrency is sitting at $9,366 on the Bitstamp exchange after touching an intraday high of $9,442 at 13:28 UTC. 

image by tradingview.com

Related
Here's Why and When Fundstrat Expects Bitcoin Price to Hit $17K

Spotting head fake trades    

As reported by U.Today, Bollinger warned the bears about a potential trap in in October 2019 just one week before the Bitcoin price skyrocketed by 40 percent in a single day.

In early June, he urged traders to be “cautious” after a failed rally to $10,400.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Whale Alert, Major Crypto Bot, Closes Down on Twitter Over Anti-Hack Measures
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

“Buy Gold Before Stampede Starts”, Peter Schiff Tweets, As XAU Records Weekly Close Above $1,800

Yuri Molchan
News
8 hours ago

Donald Trump Wants to Win the Election—Bullish Sign for Bitcoin: Capriole Investments Analyst
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies