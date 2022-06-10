Largest U.S. Broker Launches Crypto Trading Service in Hong Kong

Fri, 06/10/2022 - 14:58
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Interactive Brokers sets brand new crypto trading service in special region
It became known that Interactive Brokers, one of the largest brokerage companies in the world and the largest in the United States, entered into a strategic cooperation with an Asian fintech market leader, OSL Digital Securities. The agreement will allow Interactive Brokers to conduct operations for trading virtual assets and cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong. It is noted that the services will be provided only to professional investors.

How was this possible?

The partnership and the launch of the joint venture were made possible by a decree issued by Hong Kong's financial authorities last January. The document permitted institutions and corporations that passed all levels of licensing and compliance to conduct digital asset investment solutions, but only in cooperation with commission-attested platforms.

In a published press release, the parties exchanged pleasantries and compliments about each other. In particular, it was stated that the collaboration began at the very moment when the digital asset ecosystem in Hong Kong is evolving, with more and more investors seeking to join it.

According to the IB representative, OSL's knowledge and solidity, combined with industry expertise, will certainly help serve the great needs of Hong Kong crypto-investors well. For his part, the head of OSL stressed that Hong Kong is the right place for this landmark agreement, as global financial markets are increasingly embracing digital assets as part of the structure, and Hong Kong, as the financial center of Asia, makes certain a continuation of this trend.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

