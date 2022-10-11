Kingdom Labs Announces Infrastructure Collaboration with GGWP.ID

Kingdom Labs venture studio attempts to stregthen its presence in Southeast Asia with new partnership

GGWP.ID, a leading Indonesian e-sports company that is well-known for its e-sports tournaments for Dota 2, Apex Legends and League of Legends, starts its Web3 journey.

Kingdom Labs and GGWP.ID have entered into a partnership: details

According to the official statement shared by Kingdom Labs VC studio and GGWP.ID e-sports platform, the two teams have started a long-term strategic collaboration.

We’re thrilled to join forces with @MonkeyKingdom by Kingdom Labs!



Kingdom Labs will advise and incubate Purraria as we're building to revolutionize esports through Web3 advancement.



Game-Fi is just the 1st step. We're building a platform for esports fans around the world! pic.twitter.com/n8xfwv4Yjr — Purraria | Purr soon on Solana (@purraria) September 26, 2022

GGWP.ID has partnered with Kingdom Labs in order to give a boost to Purraria, a novel Solana-based Web3 GameFi. Thanks to this partnership, Purraria's innovative design will resonate with a multi-million-strong Web3 audience.

Technically, Purraria is an NFT-based PVP Tower Defense Battle; its players strive to create Gamer's Utopia, a safe, secure and anonymous ecosystem that would allow gamers to benefit from their hobby.

Both teams are highly focused on bringing the Web2 gaming experience to the Web3 community. As such, "Classic" e-sports fans will be able to monetize their skills in a modern, inclusive, transparent and democratic way.

Kingdomverse, Purraria tournaments kick off

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Kingdom Labs and GGWP.ID initiate streaming and tournaments for Kingdomverse - a "Mobile Games Metaverse" - and the abovementioned Purraria.

Kingdomverse is set to merge the benefits of the GameFi, Metaverse and NFT segments under its umbrella. Players create teams of five heroes (Legends) to fight against enemies.

This collaboration is of critical importance to all participants in terms of visibility and GameFi adoption as, recently, GGWP.ID smashed through the six million active monthly users milestone.