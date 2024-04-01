Advertisement
AD

    Key Reason Behind Dogecoin's Massive Price Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Dogecoin has recorded-double gains, outperforming other major cryptocurrencies
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 7:36
    Key Reason Behind Dogecoin's Massive Price Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin, the chief meme coin, has stolen the spotlight with a 10% price jump over the past 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    After surpassing Cardano by market cap, the meme coin has now built a massive lead over the Ethereum competitor, holding the 9th spot on CoinMarketCap.

    According to data provided by Santiment, dormant whales moving DOGE back into circulation are behind the significant price move. 

    Notably, $5.5 million worth of Dogecoin shorts has been liquidated over the past 24 hours alone. 

    According to data provided by IntotheBlock, 88% of Dogecoin holders are in the money at current prices. 

    Last week, it was revealed that Dogecoin whales managed to snap up a shopping $280 million worth of DOGE in just two weeks. This preceded the substantial price surge that was observed at the end of the previous week. 

    As reported by U.Today, it was crucial for Dogecoin to surpass the $0.20 level ahead of the monthly close. The meme coin managed to achieve this feat, printing a monthly close above $0.22. Now, according to some predictions, the most successful Bitcoin parody might be ready for further upside. However, its future price performance will, of course, depend on broader market conditions.     

    Other meme coins

    Dogecoin is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past week among the top cryptocurrencies. 

    However, its performance pales in comparison to Solana-based meme coin dogwifhat (WIF), which managed to reach a new all-time high last week amid a surge in speculation. WIF is still up roughly 60% in just seven days despite giving up some gains. 

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Scores Historic Monthly Close
    2024/04/01 07:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Scores Historic Monthly Close
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Dogecoin Eyeing Key Level Ahead of Monthly Close
    2024/04/01 07:42
    Dogecoin Eyeing Key Level Ahead of Monthly Close
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano Founder Unveils Critical To-Dos for ADA Blockchain Sustainability
    2024/04/01 07:42
    Cardano Founder Unveils Critical To-Dos for ADA Blockchain Sustainability
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup
    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Reason Behind Dogecoin's Massive Price Surge
    Bitcoin (BTC) Scores Historic Monthly Close
    Dogecoin Eyeing Key Level Ahead of Monthly Close
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD