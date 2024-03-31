Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Eyeing Key Level Ahead of Monthly Close

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Dogecoin is on the cusp of scoring a monthly candle above a major support level
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 18:36
    Dogecoin Eyeing Key Level Ahead of Monthly Close
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin, the flagship meme coin, has a major challenge ahead of it. According to trading analyst Rekt Capital, the cryptocurrency is on track to reclaim the $0.20 level as new support. 

    Advertisement

    This, as the analyst expects, could pave the way to further upside. The meme coin could potentially surge to $0.30, according to the analyst. 

    At press time, the flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.215. It has surged nearly 7% over the past 24 hours. The meme coin is currently valued at $30 billion. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns

    With mere hours remaining until the pivotal monthly close, it remains to be seen whether Dogecoin will manage to remain above that make-it-or-break-it level. 

    Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price is on the verge of closing this weekly candle above its all-time high. 

    If Bitcoin manages to achieve this, this would also position the flagship cryptocurrency for a breakout. 

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $70,561, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano Founder Unveils Critical To-Dos for ADA Blockchain Sustainability
    2024/03/31 18:47
    Cardano Founder Unveils Critical To-Dos for ADA Blockchain Sustainability
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31
    2024/03/31 18:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours
    2024/03/31 18:47
    Top Meme Coins WIF, PEPE, FLOKI Outperformed Market in 24 Hours
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Eyeing Key Level Ahead of Monthly Close
    Cardano Founder Unveils Critical To-Dos for ADA Blockchain Sustainability
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD