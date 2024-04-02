Kelexo (KLXO) Altcoin Pre-Sale Campaign Garners Attention in Q1, 2024 as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tron (TRX) Remain Popular

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is picking up steam, with total value locked smashing past $100 billion in March after bottoming out last September 2023 at $20 billion. While older DeFi protocols like Aave (AAVE) are making a comeback, the real growth is being driven by new, innovative projects that haven’t had the good fortune of existing during a bull market.

Kelexo (KLXO) is bringing decentralized peer-to-peer lending straight to the masses with its offering. As of stage two of its presale, Kelexo (KLXO) tokens are available at a discounted rate of $0.05.

Kelexo (KLXO) presale becoming increasingly popular

TRON (TRX) was one of the big gainers to close out 2023 and to start 2024. But with the Bitcoin (BTC) halving just around the corner in April, TRON (TRX) was trading at a 15.1% loss in the past month, with TRON (TRX) tokens trading at $0.12 as of press time on March 28th. TRON (TRX) had been on a tear in February, but has stagnated since March. Even as the majority of altcoins turned in solid performances with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) breaking past $73,000 and $4,000, TRON (TRX) has failed to capitalize on the bullish sentiment.

Nevertheless, TRON (TRX) has cemented its place in the DeFi ecosystem as a high-throughput Layer-1 blockchain facilitating payments and DeFi operations across the vast Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holders cashing in on profits

Bitcoin Cash (BCH), meanwhile, smashed past March highs of $519 during the trading day of March 28th, when one Bitcoin Cash (BCH) unit traded at an intraday high of $572. As of press time, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was trading at $562.95, recording a remarkable gain of 6.5% in the past 24 hours, capping off a 33% gain for the Bitcoin (BTC) fork in the past week.

Kelexo (KLXO) presale launch surges into stage 2

Kelexo (KLXO) is redefining the lending paradigm by introducing the first and only decentralized peer-to-peer lending marketplace to a market hungry for alternatives to Aave or Compound. Kelexo (KLXO) makes the entire process of P2P lending significantly easier, transparent, flexible and fuss-free.

For instance, Kelexo (KLXO) users will be able to avail of crypto-backed loans made available by lenders who wish to have their crypto earn income passively through interest, connecting both parties under one platform using smart contracts to agree to terms where everyone wins. With Kelexo (KLXO), the learning curve for both borrowers and lenders is removed with its simple, robust, yet easily accessible marketplace.

As of stage 2 of its presale, the unique value proposition that Kelexo (KLXO) brings has drawn the eyes of investors.