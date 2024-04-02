Advertisement
AD

    Kelexo (KLXO) Altcoin Pre-Sale Campaign Garners Attention in Q1, 2024 as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tron (TRX) Remain Popular

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Kelexo (KLXO) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
    Tue, 2/04/2024 - 13:20
    Kelexo (KLXO) Altcoin Pre-Sale Campaign Garners Attention in Q1, 2024 as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tron (TRX) Remain Popular
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Decentralized finance (DeFi) is picking up steam, with total value locked smashing past $100 billion in March after bottoming out last September 2023 at $20 billion. While older DeFi protocols like Aave (AAVE) are making a comeback, the real growth is being driven by new, innovative projects that haven’t had the good fortune of existing during a bull market.

    Kelexo (KLXO) is bringing decentralized peer-to-peer lending straight to the masses with its offering. As of stage two of its presale, Kelexo (KLXO) tokens are available at a discounted rate of $0.05.

    Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Kelexo (KLXO) presale becoming increasingly popular 

    TRON (TRX) was one of the big gainers to close out 2023 and to start 2024. But with the Bitcoin (BTC) halving just around the corner in April, TRON (TRX) was trading at a 15.1% loss in the past month, with TRON (TRX) tokens trading at $0.12 as of press time on March 28th. TRON (TRX) had been on a tear in February, but has stagnated since March. Even as the majority of altcoins turned in solid performances with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) breaking past $73,000 and $4,000, TRON (TRX) has failed to capitalize on the bullish sentiment. 

    Nevertheless, TRON (TRX) has cemented its place in the DeFi ecosystem as a high-throughput Layer-1 blockchain facilitating payments and DeFi operations across the vast Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. 

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holders cashing in on profits

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH), meanwhile, smashed past March highs of $519 during the trading day of March 28th, when one Bitcoin Cash (BCH) unit traded at an intraday high of $572. As of press time, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was trading at $562.95, recording a remarkable gain of 6.5% in the past 24 hours, capping off a 33% gain for the Bitcoin (BTC) fork in the past week. 

    Kelexo (KLXO) presale launch surges into stage 2

    Kelexo (KLXO) is redefining the lending paradigm by introducing the first and only decentralized peer-to-peer lending marketplace to a market hungry for alternatives to Aave or Compound. Kelexo (KLXO) makes the entire process of P2P lending significantly easier, transparent, flexible and fuss-free.

    For instance, Kelexo (KLXO) users will be able to avail of crypto-backed loans made available by lenders who wish to have their crypto earn income passively through interest, connecting both parties under one platform using smart contracts to agree to terms where everyone wins. With Kelexo (KLXO), the learning curve for both borrowers and lenders is removed with its simple, robust, yet easily accessible marketplace.

    As of stage 2 of its presale, the unique value proposition that Kelexo (KLXO) brings has drawn the eyes of investors.

    Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here.

    #Kelexo
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Bitcoin Buy Signals Double Amid Market Retracement, What's Next?
    2024/04/02 13:32
    Bitcoin Buy Signals Double Amid Market Retracement, What's Next?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow
    2024/04/02 13:32
    Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 436% in Key On-Chain Whale Metric
    2024/04/02 13:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 436% in Key On-Chain Whale Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Resounding Success and Unforgettable Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Buy Signals Double Amid Market Retracement, What's Next?
    Bitcoin Price Alert: 17,000 BTC Exit Coinbase in Week's Second Largest Outflow
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 436% in Key On-Chain Whale Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD