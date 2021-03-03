JPMorgan Survey Shows What Institutions Think About Crypto

News
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 19:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
7 percent of institutions surveyed by JP Morgan believe crypto could become “one of most important” assets
JPMorgan Survey Shows What Institutions Think About Crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recent JPMorgan survey covered by Business Insider shows that 7 percent of institutional investors believe that crypto could end up becoming one of the “most important” assets. 

The list of respondents includes the representatives of close to 1,500 institutions from all over the globe.

Related
JPMorgan Co-President Is "Sure" There Will Be Demand for Bitcoin
Notably, over 11 percent of these firms have already dabbled in cryptocurrencies. 

The lion’s share of all investors (58 percent) believe that crypto is here to stay. 21 percent of all respondents, however, believe that it’s just a flash in the pan.    

Last week, JPMorgan strategists recommended putting one percent of one’s portfolio into Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Mastercard Becomes Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2023 After Announcing Crypto Payments Later in 2021
News
02/25/2021 - 15:25

Mastercard Becomes Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2023 After Announcing Crypto Payments Later in 2021
Yuri Molchan
article image Cardano Tops Its 2018 High, Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency
News
02/26/2021 - 18:50

Cardano Tops Its 2018 High, Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP As Coin Trades in $0.43 Range
News
03/01/2021 - 11:56

Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP As Coin Trades in $0.43 Range
Yuri Molchan