JPMorgan Survey Shows What Institutions Think About Crypto

7 percent of institutions surveyed by JP Morgan believe crypto could become “one of most important” assets

A recent JPMorgan survey covered by Business Insider shows that 7 percent of institutional investors believe that crypto could end up becoming one of the “most important” assets.

The list of respondents includes the representatives of close to 1,500 institutions from all over the globe.

Notably, over 11 percent of these firms have already dabbled in cryptocurrencies.

The lion’s share of all investors (58 percent) believe that crypto is here to stay. 21 percent of all respondents, however, believe that it’s just a flash in the pan.



Last week, JPMorgan strategists recommended putting one percent of one’s portfolio into Bitcoin.