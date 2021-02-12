JPMorgan Co-President Is "Sure" There Will Be Demand for Bitcoin

News
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 13:34
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan could launch Bitcoin trading at some point, according to its co-president: Hugh Son
JPMorgan Co-President Is "Sure" There Will Be Demand for Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

A recent report by CNBC's Hugh Son states that JPMorgan Chase co-president Daniel Pinto is keeping an open mind about Bitcoin, signaling confidence that the bank might get involved if the cryptocurrency becomes a broadly used asset class.

If over time an asset class develops that is going to be used by different asset managers and investors, we will have to be involved.

Even though there is not enough demand from clients to launch Bitcoin trading as of now, Pinto believes that it will eventually be there:

The demand isn't there yet, but I'm sure it will be at some point.

Related
Bitcoin Now Worth More Than JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Combined

JPMorgan's traders want Bitcoin

During an interview with "Squawk Box," Son mentioned that a town hall meeting held last month highlighted strong interest from JPMorgan's traders:

There was a semi-annual town hall meeting last month where JPM had to grapple with demand coming within from their own traders. People who are actually looking at charts of CNBC truly salivating at the volatility and the surge of this.

Earlier this February, JPMorgan hosted a closed-door forum with Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz who advertised Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to the bank's employees and clients.

Last May, JPMorgan signed Coinbase and Gemini as its first cryptocurrency partners.

Still, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon—who infamously lambasted Bitcoin as a "fraud" in September—said that the cryptocurrency was not his "cup of tea" in a November interview.

#Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple and Coinbase Shift 76.7 Million XRP While Coin Sits at $0.44
News
02/05/2021 - 14:45

Ripple and Coinbase Shift 76.7 Million XRP While Coin Sits at $0.44
Yuri Molchan
article image Northman Trader's Sven Henrich Says Bitcoin Could Collapse to $6,400
News
02/07/2021 - 18:14

Northman Trader's Sven Henrich Says Bitcoin Could Collapse to $6,400
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Surges Above $48,000 After Record-Shattering "Elon Candle"
News
02/09/2021 - 06:35

Bitcoin Surges Above $48,000 After Record-Shattering "Elon Candle"
Alex Dovbnya