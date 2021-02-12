ENG
RU

Bitcoin Now Worth More Than JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo Combined

News
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 06:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's market cap has surpassed $900 billion for the first time
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has exceeded the cumulative market capitalization of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo.

6419_1
Image by companiesmarketcap

Earlier today, the cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high of $49,000 on the Bitstamp exchange before retracing below $47,000. Its market cap has reached $900 billion for the first time.

The flagship coin has soared over 26 percent this week alone, with its rally being bolstered by Tesla, Mastercard, and BNY Mellon.

Uber to Consider Accepting Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies from Customers
Bitcoin surpassed the market cap of JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, back in mid-December.

It is also currently bigger than all but three U.S. public companies (Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet).  

#Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

