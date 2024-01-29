Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This scenario might trigger short squeeze
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 15:00
Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Glassnode cofounder, who goes by the handle "Negentropic" on X, is discussing the Bitcoin price.

Advertisement

The Glassnode cofounder shares his thoughts in a new tweet, highlighting that liquidity remains key for the BTC price. He offers his analysis, stating that Bitcoin's recent surge above $42,200 provided liquidity for long positions with a neutral impulse.

At the moment, he says the Bitcoin price is moving to fill the liquidity gap above $42,000, indicating potential volatility and about $659 million in liquidations have occurred.

Based on this, Negentropic offers his outlook that bullish momentum could trigger $1 billion in short position liquidations, potentially propelling the market upward. This scenario might trigger a "short squeeze," which happens when the price of an asset sharply increases as a large number of short sellers are compelled to exit their positions.

Related
Bitcoin Price Action Explained: Here's Real Reason Why BTC Dipped After ETF Approval

This bullish outlook is consistent with a drop in selling pressure from investors taking profits in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

GBTC outflows appear to be slowing in recent days, and China's central bank has announced a $140 billion injection into the financial system.

The Glassnode cofounder stated in an earlier tweet that the liquidity surge has begun as China attempts to prop up its markets with enormous liquidity. He believes this might be the catalyst that propels the cryptocurrency and equity markets into the first half of 2024.

Bitcoin might reach $50,000 in Q1, 2024

BTC rose to a high of $42,839 on Jan. 28 before falling to roughly $42,000 at press time. The latest Bitcoin price action is part of a recovery rally that began last week following a pullback to $38,500.

Markus Thielen of 10x Research forecasts that Bitcoin prices could reach $50,000 by the end of the first quarter.

Related
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom

"Bitcoin rallied just shy of the 42,800 short-term resistance level implied by the November to January trend channel. While the 43,000–44,000 area probably turns into a minor resistance area, we expect Bitcoin to pierce through and reclaim the 50,000+ level by the end of this quarter," Thielen wrote in a tweet on Monday. 

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Spot XRP ETF Unlikely This Year: XRP Community Kicks up Fuss
2024/01/29 15:02
Spot XRP ETF Unlikely This Year: XRP Community Kicks up Fuss
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Surprising Visit to Binance, New CEO Richard Teng Shares
2024/01/29 15:02
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Surprising Visit to Binance, New CEO Richard Teng Shares
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Mind-Blowing 800 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move: What's Happening?
2024/01/29 15:02
Mind-Blowing 800 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Banxa Integration Brings Seamless, Low-Cost Fiat On-Ramps to Sui, Off-Ramps Coming Soon
Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024: A Game-Changing Blend of Finance and Blockchain at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin's Big Move Might Trigger $1 Billion Liquidations, Analyst Warns BTC Bears
Spot XRP ETF Unlikely This Year: XRP Community Kicks up Fuss
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Surprising Visit to Binance, New CEO Richard Teng Shares
Show all