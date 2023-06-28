John Deaton Shares Mixed Feelings on Recent Filing in Ripple Case; SHIB, XRP and ADA Added to Major Hong Kong Index: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Wed, 06/28/2023 - 15:54
article image
Valeria Blokhina
U.Today's daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry
John Deaton Shares Mixed Feelings on Recent Filing in Ripple Case; SHIB, XRP and ADA Added to Major Hong Kong Index: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via pixabay.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Ripple v. SEC: lawyer allegedly leaves case, XRP holders' representative outlines what it means

John Deaton, legal representative of XRP holders, has shared with his Twitter followers that he recently received a letter regarding the filing in the Ripple case. Deaton admitted that the email caused him to have butterflies in his stomach, but then this feeling turned into disappointment as he discovered that it was simply an announcement of one lawyer's withdrawal from the case. The CryptoLaw founder then clarified that the withdrawal "means nothing" for the ongoing Ripple-SEC legal battle, highlighting that it is not a signal that the case is settled or that any substantive changes have occurred.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Another Attorney Calls It Quits

SHIB, XRP and ADA secure spot in prominent Hong Kong index

According to a recent announcement by the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Consortium (HKVAC), it has successfully launched its highly anticipated virtual asset index. The index aims to keep track of major cryptocurrencies' performance and provide local investors with a comprehensive overview of the market. Among 30 cryptocurrencies included in the index, market watchers spotted Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA). In order to ensure fair representation, the index excludes Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as stablecoins.

Related
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Has "Lovely" Present for Community

Vital Shibarium update announced by top SHIB team member

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie shared that the "Worldpaper," a major update from SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama, is coming soon. She quoted Kusama's blog post, in which he explained what the "Worldpaper" would be about. According to the SHIB lead, this document will be a comprehensive guide to all aspects of SHIB, "the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms and services." This will include SHIB, BONE, LEASH, TREAT and a stablecoin called SHI (still not released), but it will not be limited to these. Also, in the "Worldpaper," Kusama promised to explain the long-term plan for "full and complete decentralization," the identities of the new official partners of SHIB and all the details the SHIB community "wants and craves."

#Ripple News #XRP #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cardano News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image Here's How to Detect Crypto Scam With Etherscan Knowing Only Website Name
06/28/2023 - 15:47
Here's How to Detect Crypto Scam With Etherscan Knowing Only Website Name
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Whales Shift 9 Billion SHIB, Major Exchanges Involved – Price Turns Green
06/28/2023 - 15:35
Whales Shift 9 Billion SHIB, Major Exchanges Involved – Price Turns Green
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Community Alerted to Fake Shibarium Testnet Rewards: Details
06/28/2023 - 15:33
Shiba Inu Community Alerted to Fake Shibarium Testnet Rewards: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide