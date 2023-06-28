John Deaton Shares Mixed Feelings on Recent Filing in Ripple Case; SHIB, XRP and ADA Added to Major Hong Kong Index: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Ripple v. SEC: lawyer allegedly leaves case, XRP holders' representative outlines what it means

John Deaton , legal representative of XRP holders, has shared with his Twitter followers that he recently received a letter regarding the filing in the Ripple case. Deaton admitted that the email caused him to have butterflies in his stomach, but then this feeling turned into disappointment as he discovered that it was simply an announcement of one lawyer's withdrawal from the case. The CryptoLaw founder then clarified that the withdrawal "means nothing" for the ongoing Ripple-SEC legal battle, highlighting that it is not a signal that the case is settled or that any substantive changes have occurred.

SHIB, XRP and ADA secure spot in prominent Hong Kong index

According to a recent announcement by the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Consortium (HKVAC), it has successfully launched its highly anticipated virtual asset index . The index aims to keep track of major cryptocurrencies' performance and provide local investors with a comprehensive overview of the market. Among 30 cryptocurrencies included in the index, market watchers spotted Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA). In order to ensure fair representation, the index excludes Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as stablecoins.

Vital Shibarium update announced by top SHIB team member