    It Just Got Easier to Mine Single Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Reason

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin mining difficulty just plunged by over 5%
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 14:48
    It Just Got Easier to Mine Single Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Reason
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Recent market data shows there is a dramatic shift in the Bitcoin (BTC) network as it relates to mining difficulty. This shift has reduced the mining difficulty, with the hashrate dropping by over 5.6% to 83,148,355,189,239 (83.15 trillion). Per data from BTC.com, this Bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment took place at block height 842,688, with the average hashrate coming in at 646.96 EH/s.

    Bitcoin network difficulty is a measure of how hard it is for miners to verify transactions and add them to a block for rewards. Network difficulty is computed every two weeks, and the metric rises with increasing computers plugging in to mine more Bitcoin. The opposite trend occurs when there are fewer entities plugged into the network.

    According to the data, the average network hashrate over the trailing seven-day period comes in at 572.18 EH/s, the biggest slump since at least December 2022. This drop, if sustained, means that for the same resources, miners can get additional output with amplified profitability. 

    With the earnings report by crypto mining firms underway, thus far, the favorable mining difficulty is showcased in their enhanced revenue for the first quarter.

    The Bitcoin ecosystem is under an intense spotlight with the price of the underlying asset down by $61,135.59, or 2.29%, in 24 hours. The coin has been sliding since it recorded an all-time high (ATH) of $73,750.07. However, long-term traders are confident in the asset’s ability to stay resilient and potentially plot a rebound soon.

    At the moment, bullish sentiment hinges on the take by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, who said the network can support more than 3x of its current valuation. For Bitcoin, this would imply a high of $256,000. With Morgan Stanley and Susquehanna reportedly embracing spot Bitcoin ETFs, the optics and potentials are notably well aligned.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

