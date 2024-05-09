Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto Praised by Gabor Gurbacs, Here's Why

    Yuri Molchan
    Tether and VanEck's top executive reveals real state of things regarding Bitcoin supporters in Wall Street
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 14:22
    Strategic advisor at Tether and VanEck Gabor Gurbacs has published a tweet to say where things really stand when it comes to Wall Street - when institutions say they support Bitcoin. Or, rather, when they pretend to support it, according to his X post.

    
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Issues Bullish BTC Call: Details

    " 'Thank Satoshi' for very few actual Bitcoin supporters in Wall Street"

    Without naming any hedge fund in particular, Gurbacs cited their Bitcoin-based strategy, where they say they support BTC, while offering to buy products based on altcoins (s-coins, as the top executive referred to them) and pay management fees for them.

    Gurbacs believes that there are only a few entrepreneurs out there who actually support BTC and “believe in the money and capital markets revolution.” Those few in the tradfi space, Gurbacs specified, usually tend to be “family offices and quiet billionaires.”

    Image via X
    Image via X 

    Agreeing with the point made by X user @MrHodl, Gurbacs said, “Thank Satoshi” for having the opportunity to stack Sats. “If they all got it, we'd be stacking much less sats today,” the user tweeted.

    Ripple CTO denies being Satoshi Nakamoto once again

    In a recent tweet, Ripple’s chief technology officer David Schwartz again commented on allegations about him being the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin – Satoshi Nakamoto. Schwartz was one of the original creators of the XRP Ledger. They were fascinated by Bitcoin and decided to create a better version of it under a different name to surpass its limitations in 2011.

    Schwartz admitted that he indeed possesses all the necessary coding skills to be Satoshi. However, he said that he does not know Qt – a cross-platform framework of the C+ coding language.

    Still, Schwartz admitted that the idea that he could be Satoshi or part of the team who were Satoshi is plausible but not true.

    Bitcoin was launched in 2009, and Satoshi then disappeared from public view in 2010 after leaving his brainchild in the hands of BTC enthusiasts, among who were Hal Finney and Gavin Andreesen. In 2011, XRPL was created, and Charlie Lee launched Litecoin. In 2013, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus used the Bitcoin code to create the original meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, as a parody of BTC, and launched it in December of that year.

