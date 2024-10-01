INX Teams up With Aktionariat for Eased Tokenized Equity Trading

Advertisement

INX, a regulated marketplace for tokenized securities, announces the listing of Aktionariat’s tokenized shares, DAKS, on its trading platform. This step introduces Aktionariat’s Ethereum-based DAKS shares, issued under Switzerland's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Act, to a global audience.

DAKS token by Aktionariat debuts on INX

According to a joint official announcement, INX, a global regulated marketplace for tokenized securities trading, inked a partnership with Aktionariat AG, a pioneer in private equity tokenization. DAKS by Aktionariat, Ethereum-based tokenized shares, will be listed on INX.

This development provides a pathway for pre-IPO companies to list their tokenized equity efficiently, reducing traditional IPO costs significantly.

By listing the DAKS token on INX, Aktionariat is seeking to set a new benchmark for liquidity in the private equity space. The listing leverages INX’s advanced regulated platform, which provides 24/7 trading, cryptocurrency on- and off-ramps, multi-chain support and self-custody, seeking to revolutionize how digital securities are traded.

Shy Datika, CEO of INX, stresses that the collaboration and DAKS listing unlocks a wide range of opportunities for traders and crypto investors from across the globe:

We want all issuers of on-chain securities, not just in the USA, to understand that there is a venue for listing and trading these assets. A venue that offers the much-needed access to liquidity to rebalance portfolios, diversify, and manage risks. INX, licensed and regulated in the USA, is open for business to market participants globally.

By partnering with INX and listing on its platform, Aktionariat is expanding access to a global marketplace for tokenized assets, providing greater liquidity and market reach for both issuers and investors worldwide.

More opportunities for tokenized securities trading

Murat Ögat, cofounder and CEO of Aktionariat AG, welcomes all categories of traders to experiment with the new offering launched by the partners:

Our mission is to enable companies to leverage the power of blockchain-based equities.While we already enable issuers to create direct primary and secondary markets under their own control, listing our own tokenized equity shares increases the reach and liquidity of tokenized shares significantly. Having a smooth path to access INX's trading platform will provide value to Aktionariat and its investors.

He also highlighted that DAKS available at INX is expected to strengthen the usefulness of the Aktionariat offering for other issuers on its tokenization platform.

Launched in February 2021, Aktionariat's DAKS token represents shares in the company, which are regulated under Switzerland's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) law. Aktionariat's platform has facilitated more than CHF 50 million in trading volume and serves more than 30,000 users, with a combined market cap of CHF 400 million across its tokenized companies.