Investor Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Crash, Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process, Shibarium Smashes New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let's see what news the past weekend has brought with the summary of U.Today's top three news stories.

Investor names key reason behind Bitcoin crash

As the cryptocurrency market is swimming in a sea of red with Bitcoin leading the cruise, many in the crypto community started speculating about the reason behind the flagship crypto's plunge. Among those interested in what caused this sudden crash was renowned investor Fred Krueger , who offered his complex theory in a recent X post . The post reads that a large fund shorted MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock and purchased Bitcoin (BTC) at the same time, allocating $1 billion to each side of the trade. Then, on Friday, March 15, the fund was forced to stop out, which caused the sale of $1 billion worth of Bitcoin. This move has allegedly set off further market liquidations, exacerbated by sales from smaller investors, referred to colloquially as "shrimp, crabs and fish."

Binance quietly tightens token listing process

Aiming to bolster investor protection, Binance has moved to tighten requirements for token listings, Bloomberg reports . The decision to put more focus on investor protections rather than attracting coin listings follows Binance's money-laundering violations of last year, due to which the platform agreed to pay a $4.3 billion USD fine. From now on, crypto projects seeking listings on Binance are facing stricter conditions, including a prolonged "cliff period" during which the tokens cannot be sold, an increased allocation of coins for market makers and the necessity of a security deposit. According to the sources, these measures started being adopted late last year. The sources also added that Binance has communicated these changes verbally to stakeholders involved in token listings, and the specific requirements can vary from one deal to another.

Shibarium smashes major new milestone