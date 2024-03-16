Advertisement
AD

Shibarium Smashes Major New Milestone: Details

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Layer-2 solution from SHIB team scored massive new utility milestone today
Sat, 16/03/2024 - 11:21
Shibarium Smashes Major New Milestone: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Shibarium continues to attract new users and dApp builders to accelerate its utility. By now, this Layer-2 blockchain built by the SHIB developers on top of the Ethereum chain has reaches a significant new milestone to do with its transaction throughput.

This has been happening while SHIB has taken another painful price hit over the past 24 hours.

Shibarium reaches new milestone

According to Shibariumscan, Shibarium boasts a massive new achievement as it has stepped over the 411 million level of transactions. This metric currently demonstrates 411,019,727 transactions in total. More than 3 million transfers have been added over the past few days.

Shibarium scores a new milestone
Image via Shibariumscan

This new groundbreaking milestone has been achieved despite the daily transaction throughput remaining at the low level of 1.03 million after falling 4x since Feb. 20, when it showed 4.2 million transfers per day.

Recently, Shibarium scored a strategic partnership with K9 Finance. The SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB lead developer Kaal Dhairya have been appointed as K9 official advisors as K9 launched its native coin KNINE on Shibarium.

Related
118.4 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood, Community Makes Wildest Guess

SHIB price takes big hit

The second largest meme cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value Shiba Inu mainly follows the leading crypto Bitcoin, scoring new price highs when BTC does so. Therefore, when the Bitcoin price shows a reversal, so does SHIB along with the majority of the altcoin market.

None of the SHIB team’s technical developments and frequent and ambitious upgrades introduced on Shibarium and within the SHIB ecosystem overall have led to any significant price surges unlike the recent series of Bitcoin all-time highs has.

Since Bitcoin has been correcting after hitting a historic peak at $73,750 two days ago, the Shiba Inu price has been plunging as well. Over the past two days, SHIB has gone down by more than 18%, falling from $0.00003485 to the $0.00002866 level.

SHIB gets mention on popular U.S. TV show

As reported by U.Today, this week, Bitcoin and Shiba Inu were mentioned by an anchor on the popular finance-themed program “Eye on Your Money” ran in Utah by KUTV. As one of the most popular TV networks in the country, it has provided BTC and SHIB with massive exposure to the U.S. television audience.

However, this remarkable event did not influence either Bitcoin or Shiba Inu prices positively.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Up 300%, Will It Overtake PEPE and BONK?
2024/03/16 11:17
BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Up 300%, Will It Overtake PEPE and BONK?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process: Details
2024/03/16 11:17
Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Owns Bitcoin ETFs, but He Sold MicroStrategy Shares
2024/03/16 11:17
'$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Owns Bitcoin ETFs, but He Sold MicroStrategy Shares
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Xfood Announces Soft Launch of XFT Token, Backed by Wavedex Capital & PT Perwiratama Group
NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shibarium Smashes Major New Milestone: Details
BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Up 300%, Will It Overtake PEPE and BONK?
Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process: Details
Show all