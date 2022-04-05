Intel Rolls Out New BTC Mining Chip, BTC and SHIB Accepted at Vending Machines, Former Binance CFO Buys Ripple’s ODL: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!

Intel rolls out new Bitcoin mining chip

Yesterday , Intel, an American chip manufacturer, announced details for its new ASIC called Blockscale. Offering an impressive hashrate of 580 GH/s while maintaining power efficiency at 26 J/TH, the chip also features voltage- and temperature-sensing capabilities. According to Intel's Jose Rios, introduction of Blockscale will help to increase the sustainability of the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. The ultra-efficient mining chip will become available to Intel's customers in the third quarter of 2022.

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu now accepted at thousands of vending machines in North America via PayRange

Another good sign of crypto adoption gaining more traction: PayRange Inc., a mobile payment solution that allows paying from vending machines, has empowered its customers to pay automated retail machines with cryptocurrencies. A new option can now be tested in more than 500,000 vending machines across 350 cities and towns in North America. To pay with cryptocurrency, users can sign into their Coinbase account in the PayRange App and fund transactions with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu and more.

Ripple's ODL corridor sold to former Binance CFO

As reported by Indian news outlet The Ken, Indonesian major tech company Gojek has sold Philippines-based digital exchange Coins.ph to Binance’s former CFO Wei Zhou for $190 million. Over the past few years, Coins.ph has been one of the trading platforms used by Ripple for its On-Demand Liquidity product (ODL). Coins.ph’s founder Ron Hose was happy to hear that the former CFO of Binance had acquired his brainchild.

Cardano addresses with up to 100,000 ADA now hold record high percentage of supply