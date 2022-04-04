Ripple's ODL Corridor Sold to Ex-Binance CFO: Details

News
Mon, 04/04/2022 - 10:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple ODL platform Coins.ph sold to former Binance CFO for $190 million by its owner, a local tech company, Gojek
Ripple's ODL Corridor Sold to Ex-Binance CFO: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by Indian news outlet The Ken, Philippines-based digital exchange Coins.ph has been sold to Wei Zhou—a former chief financial officer at the Binance giant—for $190 million by Indonesian major tech company Gojek.

The tech giant had owned the exchange for three years—since 2019.

Coins.ph is one of the earliest crypto exchanges founded in the world and in the Philippines in particular, which, after being purchased by Gojek, expanded the range of its services beyond crypto trading. Now, the platform is likely to return to its initial activity of letting clients trade digital currencies.

Over the past few years, Coins.ph has been one of the trading platforms used by Ripple for its On-Demand Liquidity product (ODL), which ensures fast and cheap remittances and cross-boarder payments using XRP as a bridge between the two fiat currencies—the one in which funds are converted to XRP to be sent and then changed into a local fiat currency for the receiver.

Related
AAVE Soars 53% in Past Week Despite Bitcoin's Drop: Santiment

Coins.ph used to be the leading crypto platform in the Philippines, but under Gojek, it expanded its business to letting users top up their phones and pay bills, putting crypto trading on the list of secondary tasks.

The founder of the exchange, Ron Hose, quit the role of CEO in 2020 but was happy to hear that the former CFO of Binance had acquired his brainchild.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Traders Drain $4.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin from Exchanges
04/04/2022 - 11:23
Traders Drain $4.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin from Exchanges
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Addresses With up to 100,000 ADA Now Hold Record-High Percentage of Supply
04/04/2022 - 10:17
Cardano Addresses With up to 100,000 ADA Now Hold Record-High Percentage of Supply
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Breaking Through This Chart Pattern, Flying to $1.2
04/04/2022 - 09:57
Cardano (ADA) Breaking Through This Chart Pattern, Flying to $1.2
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan