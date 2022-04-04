Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Now Accepted at Thousands of Vending Machines in North America via PayRange

PayRange, a Pacific Northwest-based company, boasts of a network that consists of more than 500,000 vending machines

PayRange Inc., a mobile payment solution that allows paying from vending machines, has added the capability to accept cryptocurrencies. Aside from cryptocurrencies, the mobile payment app for automated retail has also added the ability to accept hundreds of store gift cards such as Starbucks, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes and Apple.

PayRange, a Pacific Northwest-based company, boasts of a network that consists of more than 500,000 vending machines across 350 cities and towns in North America and also millions of users.

To pay with cryptocurrency, users can sign into their Coinbase account within the PayRange App and fund transactions with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu and more.

In November 2021, Coinbase announced making Shiba Inu cryptocurrency available to New York residents, who can now trade, buy, sell and store SHIB on Coinbase. Coinbase customers can also trade, send, receive or store SHIB in most Coinbase-supported regions.

Cryptocurrency acceptance on the rise

A new survey by the Gemini crypto exchange highlights strong crypto adoption momentum as roughly 50% of cryptocurrency owners joined the market last year. Gemini has surveyed 20 countries from North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Nearly half of all current crypto owners in the United States (44%), Latin America (46%), and the Asia-Pacific (45%) first bought crypto in 2021.

As previously covered by U.Today, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and five USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP) supported by BitPay are now accepted by Vancouver-based meatmeCA as payments.

BitPay officially began supporting the Shiba Inu Coin in late 2021, which allowed spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted.

SlingTV, American Cancer Society, Newegg, Menufy, Carolina Hurricanes and Twitch are among the major companies accepting SHIB via BitPay at the moment.