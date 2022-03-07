Institutional Investors Move $127 Million into Crypto Market: Detailed Report

News
Mon, 03/07/2022 - 13:55
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Institutional investors are back on the cryptocurrency market as most digital assets show first signs of recovery
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The digital assets market has faced large inflows totalling $127 million in the last week only despite the negative performance of most cryptocurrencies on the market, according to a CoinShares report.

Compared to the previous week, digital assets inflows faced an uptick, most likely due to a slight recovery on the cryptocurrency market. As data suggests, traders became more active as the volume of inflows to risky assets increased.

CoinShares Data
Source: CoinShares

Geographically speaking, the positive sentiment and funds inflows were mostly centered in North America as inflows totaled more than $150 million against $24 million outflows from Europe. Bitcoin was the most popular asset among institutional investors, as almost $100 million funds were moved to it.

Purpose ETF appeared to be the largest inflows provider for the cryptocurrency market with $130 million investment in the last week only. CoinShares XBT was the biggest loser, with $21 million being withdrawn from the market by the fund's customers.

As for Ethereum and other altcoins, the alternative cryptocurrencies saw inflows totaling approximately $33 million last week. The second-largest cryptocurrency received $25 million, while various multi-asset funds saw $8.6 million inflows.

The return of institutional investors to the crypto market might be a sign of a beginning recovery after more than three months of correction that caused an average 50% drop in the value of most digital assets.

The total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market currently remains at $1.9 trillion, while bottoming at $1.515 trillion earlier in January 2022. At press time, Bitcoin trades at $38,768, while Ethereum consolidates at $2,583.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

