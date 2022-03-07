HIVE Blockchain Buys Intel’s Bitcoin Mining Chips

Intel’s accelerator chip is already in high demand, with Vancouver-based Hive Blockchain signing a supply agreement with the tech giant

Crypto mining company Hive Blockchain announced Monday that it had inked a supply agreement with Santa Clara, California-based tech giant Intel to buy its bleeding-edge Bitcoin mining chips.



COO Aydin Kilic says that he expects the company to reduce its power consumption with Intel’s “energy-efficiency” ASIC chips:

Intel's energy-efficient and high-performance blockchain accelerator is expected to reduce our power consumption over current ASIC miners on the market

On top of that, the Vancouver-based miner also partnered with Compute North in order to host a 100-megawatt mining facility in Texas.