Indian Regulators State That Cryptocurrency Is Not Illegal and Now Taxed as Gambling Winnings

News
Wed, 02/02/2022 - 10:52
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Indian regulators compare gains from cryptocurrency trading to gambling
Indian Regulators State That Cryptocurrency Is Not Illegal and Now Taxed as Gambling Winnings
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Indian regulators have stated that it will not treat cryptocurrency trading as an illegal activity a day after announcing a special taxing regime for crypto-related transactions that will be treated the same as winnings from gambling.

According to the regulator, cryptocurrencies remain in the "gray area," hence it is not illegal to buy and sell cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, according to Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan.

Related
Crypto Now Legal in India, Here Are Tax Rates

The framework for cryptocurrency payments and transactions will be similar to the taxation regime for winnings from horse races or from bets and other speculative transactions.

After years of consideration and discussion, the government budget has proposed taxing income from virtual assets transfers at 30%, which effectively moves cryptocurrencies into a "brighter" taxing framework.

Previously, the central bank of India released numerous warnings about the risks tied to the cryptocurrency industry that include money laundering, financing of illegal activities and volatility spikes on the market. India's cabinet is yet to clear the law before sending it to lawmakers.

Related
Cardano Millionaire Whales Have Increased Holdings by 40% in January: Details

The government has not yet stopped the development of the regulatory framework around the industry. Regulators are still going to discuss the status of digital assets while comparing regulations' experiences in other countries.

As for now, the government is going to tax any transactions tracked on citizens' accounts while a more in-depth taxation framework is being developed.

Previously, the Indian government announced its first taxation plan for digital assets that includes taxation of incomes from the transfer of any digital asset at a rate of 30% and no expenditure deduction.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 302,092 Ethereum Left Exchanges in January as Total Amount of ETH Burned Exceeds $4.7 Billion
02/02/2022 - 11:01
302,092 Ethereum Left Exchanges in January as Total Amount of ETH Burned Exceeds $4.7 Billion
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Sends 50 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet, Here Is Potential Reason
02/02/2022 - 10:35
Ripple Sends 50 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet, Here Is Potential Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Millionaire Whales Have Increased Holdings by 40% in January: Details
02/02/2022 - 09:54
Cardano Millionaire Whales Have Increased Holdings by 40% in January: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide