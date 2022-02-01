Crypto Now Legal in India, Here Are Tax Rates

News
Tue, 02/01/2022 - 08:44
article image
Vladislav Sopov
One more country established clear legal framework for digital assets operations and taxation
Crypto Now Legal in India, Here Are Tax Rates
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The Indian government just proposed tax regulations for crypto: digital assets will be taxed with a 30% income tax; a Rupee-pegged CBDC will go live in the upcoming fiscal year.

Crypto now regulated and taxed in India

In her budget speech on Feb. 1, 2022, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a plan to introduce digital assets regulation. Income from crypto transfers will be taxed at 30%.

Also, the Digital Rupee will go live in fiscal year 2022-2023 (starts in April).

Losses from cryptocurrency operations cannot be set off against any other gains, the proposal says. Gifts in crypto will be taxed in the hands of the recipient.

Per Bloomberg, the Indian FM admitted that crypto market adoption should not be ignored anymore:

There's been a phenomenal increase in transaction in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime.

Community hails the proposal: "Yet another step"

Although the income tax looks really high, major players in the Indian digital assets market are optimistic about the effects new regulations are set to have on the segment.

Nischal Shetty, CEO and founder of the largest Indian cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX (WRX), which is wholly owned by Binance (BNB) since 2019, stresses that this is a massive step for the sphere:

Thus, the proposal will most likely put an end to all speculation about a China-style cryptocurrency ban in India. Previously, Indian officials discussed the prohibition of private cryptocurrencies and a 10-year jail term for accepting crypto as payment tools.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image 40,785 BTC Transferred as Bitcoin Reaches $39,000, A Historically Strong Sign for Price
02/01/2022 - 09:47
40,785 BTC Transferred as Bitcoin Reaches $39,000, A Historically Strong Sign for Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whale: Details
02/01/2022 - 09:35
50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whale: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Part of Almost 130,000 BTC Stolen in 2016 Bitfinex Hack Just Transferred to Anonymous Wallet
02/01/2022 - 07:50
Part of Almost 130,000 BTC Stolen in 2016 Bitfinex Hack Just Transferred to Anonymous Wallet
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan