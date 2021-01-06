Hyundai Subsidiary Partners with Ripple Customer Axis Bank to Launch Digital Financial Solutions

Hyundai subsidiary has teamed up with major Ripple client Axis Bank to offer digital financial solutions to their customers

Today, Jan. 6, major RippleNet member Axis Bank spread the word about its partnership with global Korean automobile giant Hyundai: Hyundai Motor India Limited.

This is another major partnership made by a Ripple client with a large global brand.

Ripple-friendly bank to offer digital loans to Hyundai clients

Using the bank's assistance, the company intends to offer financing solutions to Hyundai's retail customers in India via its end-to-end online platform called "Click to Buy."

The partnership between the company and the bank will enable retail clients to take out an auto loan using Hyundai's platform directly, according to the statement.

Since the platform's launch, more than seven million potential clients have visited Hyundai, and more than 47,000 people have registered on the platform.

Ripple customer dLocal partners with business behemoths

As reported by U.Today previously, RippleNet member dLocal recently announced its partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon to expand its card payment service to Paraguay.

Last year, dLocal was chosen by Microsoft for similar reasons—to provide its customers in Nigeria with faster and cheaper payment solutions.