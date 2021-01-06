ENG
RU

Hyundai Subsidiary Partners with Ripple Customer Axis Bank to Launch Digital Financial Solutions

News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 14:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
Hyundai subsidiary has teamed up with major Ripple client Axis Bank to offer digital financial solutions to their customers
Hyundai Subsidiary Partners with Ripple Customer Axis Bank to Launch Digital Financial Solutions
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Today, Jan. 6, major RippleNet member Axis Bank spread the word about its partnership with global Korean automobile giant Hyundai: Hyundai Motor India Limited.

This is another major partnership made by a Ripple client with a large global brand.

Ripple-friendly bank to offer digital loans to Hyundai clients

Using the bank's assistance, the company intends to offer financing solutions to Hyundai's retail customers in India via its end-to-end online platform called "Click to Buy."

The partnership between the company and the bank will enable retail clients to take out an auto loan using Hyundai's platform directly, according to the statement.

Since the platform's launch, more than seven million potential clients have visited Hyundai, and more than 47,000 people have registered on the platform.

Related Amazon Partners with Ripple Customer dLocal to Expand Its Card Payments Service
Related
Amazon Partners with Ripple Customer dLocal to Expand Its Card Payments Service

Ripple customer dLocal partners with business behemoths

As reported by U.Today previously, RippleNet member dLocal recently announced its partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon to expand its card payment service to Paraguay.

Last year, dLocal was chosen by Microsoft for similar reasonsto provide its customers in Nigeria with faster and cheaper payment solutions.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Year-End Correction? Bitcoin Erases Over $1,000 in Minutes
News
12/31/2020 - 13:33

Year-End Correction? Bitcoin Erases Over $1,000 in Minutes

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Finally Surpasses $30,000
News
01/02/2021 - 12:34

Bitcoin Finally Surpasses $30,000

Yuri Molchan
article image Who's Next After Ripple? Justin Sun Denies Allegations of TRON Being Sued by US Regulators Over 2017 ICO
News
01/05/2021 - 09:56

Who's Next After Ripple? Justin Sun Denies Allegations of TRON Being Sued by US Regulators Over 2017 ICO

Yuri Molchan