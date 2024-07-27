How TEA Brewing Change in World of Meme Coins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

TEA, the meme coin with a cleaner, more ethical approach to cryptocurrencies, has announced its road map alongside an upcoming listing on the CEX crypto exchange. These developments mark a significant moment for the burgeoning meme coin, proving its validity to the crypto market and promising big rewards for its early adopters.

What is TEA?

TEA is a Solana-based meme coin that raised 38,888 SOL during its presale, with a staggering $3.4 million garnered in just the first ten minutes. Through this funding, the project will enable its members to earn TEA through its staking and farming initiatives while contributing to charitable causes.

The TEA community is three million strong — having gathered around the project in less than one week. With their holdings, users can stake TEA for set periods of time to earn interest. For example, staking for two weeks earns the holder 5% interest, while one month of staking raises the number to 15%.

Stakers can claim their rewards at any time, or they can choose to farm tokens through TEA liquidity pools. Through farming, users are providing liquidity to TEA token pairings on various decentralized exchanges. This process allows them to earn additional TEA, as well as other meme coins.

Conversely, users can choose to burn their TEA by sending it to a burn contract. By burning TEA, token holders are reducing the asset’s total supply. This will create scarcity and, theoretically, increase the token’s value. Token burnings also contribute to charity, with 50% of all tokens in the burn pool donated to ecological and educational organizations around the world.

Breaking down TEA road map

The brand-new TEA road map details everything the team has in store for the future. While users have already been aware of TEA’s initial plans, such as the project’s staking, farming and overall tea-nomics (tokenomics), there is quite a bit to come.

For instance, the project’s TAP TEA tap-to-earn crypto game, which will bring new utility to the ecosystem. Within the game, players can tap their way to earning additional currency — providing additional TEA they can stake, farm, or burn. The TEA team projects 1 million downloads of its TAP TEA game.

Next in line is that the TEA project emphasizes real-world impact not only through its charitable donations but also through its Pending Tea initiative. Pending Tea is TEA’s network that allows anyone to prepay for a cup of tea at any participating cafe in the world. Also, future partnerships with RWAs are underway, according to the updated road map.

Most notable, however, is the TEA project’s first centralized exchange listing.

TEA for all

Becoming available on a centralized exchange is no small feat. Through this listing, the TEA token will experience a few key benefits:

Additional liquidity: Centralized exchanges are one of the most accessible ways to invest in cryptocurrency. By getting listed on a centralized platform, TEA will likely be subject to more investments and, as a result, increased liquidity.

Legitimacy: While nearly any cryptocurrency can list on a decentralized exchange, centralized exchanges are typically more selective about which assets they support. TEA appearing on a centralized platform gives it legitimacy and assurance, which can lead to additional investment.

Detailed statistics: Many centralized exchanges provide detailed statistics on the history and use of a coin. These details help traders understand the history of a project and can incentivize them to invest in it.

Bold-flavored future

While these short-term developments are promising, the project’s long-term plans are even more ambitious.

In the not-too-distant future, TEA plans to list on additional centralized exchanges, bring out some extra decentralized finance features and launch its ambassador program to reward its users even more. Such offerings highlight the TEA project’s user-first, charitable approach to crypto.

TEA continues to move toward its major goal of reaching a 1 billion market cap. It is very likely that the listing on the CEX will help achieve the first stage of this goal — a 100 million market cap.

Stepping up to challenge

The cryptocurrency market is swamped with meme coins. However, many of these projects exist just for fun or as a method of scamming their users. They lack the utility or ethics of a project like TEA.

Through its ethical, charitable approach to digital assets, TEA represents an evolution of the typical meme coin, unlike anything the market has seen. This excitement is evident in the project’s near-instant community growth alongside its impressive raising of $3.4 million in just 10 minutes.

With features like token staking, its listing on a centralized exchange and its potential for real-world impact, TEA is a meme coin to watch.