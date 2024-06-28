TEA Meme Coin Kicks off on Solana (SOL): Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Novel meme cryptocurrency TEA debuts on Solana (SOL) blockchain with its presale campaign. Besides being a community-driven meme coin, the project is aimed at building a global movement to support sustainability and education initiatives through innovative DeFi mechanics.

TEA meme coin presale goes live on Solana (SOL) blockchain

The presale of TEA, the newest Solana meme coin, is set to happen in the coming days. The exact timing and schedule will soon be disclosed on the projects’ official website.

Image by TEA

The cap for TEA's presale is set at 38,888 SOL, with minimum participation of 0.1 SOL coin. In order to participate in the presale initiative, TEA meme coin fans should own an on-chain wallet on Solana (SOL) blockchain (Phantom is recommended) topped up with a corresponding amount of SOL.

After that, presale participants are invited to send up to 250 SOL from the on-chain wallet to the specified presale address that will be published on TEA's official website once the presale starts.

Listing on DEXes is expected to happen within 24 hours of the presale's completion. The process of listing, therefore, should be considered a Token Generation Event (TGE) for TEA.

The presale campaign will be organized in five phases: for every phase, a bonus from 15% to 50% is offered to participants. The maximum bonus of 50% will be distributed among participants of Phase 1, which is set to end once the cap of the presale reaches 3,444 SOL.

The team has already scored a number of partnerships with some centralized exchanges (CEXes), in order to list TEA as soon as possible.

TEA contributors share ambitious roadmap for its ecosystem of products

TEA meme coin contributors emphasize the ethical and community-driven design of their product. TEA will not be aggressively promoted by key opinion leaders (KOLs) and listed on perpetual contract platforms to prevent TEA from manipulations.

Instead, TEA creators will launch staking and farming instruments to allow everyone to earn rewards and grow crypto holdings with simple, effective DeFi strategies. Hard-coded burning mechanisms will reduce supply, increase scarcity and support monthly charitable raffles.

Last but not least, the platform is ready to fuel charity initiatives. TEA meme coin creators will support ecological projects and educational programs in tea-growing regions.

TEA will supercharge the ecosystem of products, including Tap-Tea Game, a community-driven tap-to-win game with real physics integration. Thus, TEA will be integrated into the global tap-to-earn applications movement.

Holders of TEA will enjoy lifetime subscriptions to the newest and rarest teas.