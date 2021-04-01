Here's When Coinbase Is Going to Have Its Direct Listing

News
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 18:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
We finally know when Coinbase is going to have its direct listing
Here's When Coinbase Is Going to Have Its Direct Listing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is set to go public in two weeks, according to a Bloomberg report. Its shares will start trading on the Nasdaq exchange around Apr. 14. 

The largest U.S. exchange was initially supposed to have its direct listing in March but then postponed it to April. 

Related
Coinbase Hires Former SEC Director Ahead of Public Debut

Coinbase's valuation is expected to reach as high as $100 billion, which would make it the biggest public debut for a tech company since social media giant Facebook. 

As reported by U.Today, the company disclosed its direct listing prospectus in late February.    

#Coinbase News #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP Ledger to Have One More DEX, Mainnet Date to Be Revealed on March 29
News
03/26/2021 - 11:11

XRP Ledger to Have One More DEX, Mainnet Date to Be Revealed on March 29
Vladislav Sopov
article image SNL Debuts Hilarious Sketch About NFTs
News
03/28/2021 - 08:34

SNL Debuts Hilarious Sketch About NFTs
Alex Dovbnya
article image Cardano (ADA) Team Explains How the Blockchain Will Migrate to Decentralization
News
03/29/2021 - 15:47

Cardano (ADA) Team Explains How the Blockchain Will Migrate to Decentralization
Vladislav Sopov